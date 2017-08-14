Poll: Family Is Often a Mom’s Worst Critic

Parenting is hard enough without the added judgment of others. A recent study reveals that the majority of moms feel criticized about the way they raise their children.
Mothers are usually their own worst critics. We second-guess our decisions, wonder how the choices we make are going to impact our kids, and often feel guilty about issues that are beyond our control. We are hard enough on ourselves without the added judgment of others. However, a recent national poll reveals that 6 out of 10 moms feel that they have been criticized for their parenting choices, most frequently by their very own family.
According to the results of the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health, 61% of mothers with children under the age of five feel others have judged them for their parenting skills. The criticism came close from home, with 37% of the 475 respondents pointing the finger directly at their mom or dad. Their child’s other parent was a close second, with 36% of moms feeling criticized by their spouse or partner. Less surprising, 31% of moms felt judged by their in-laws.
Interestingly, mothers reported the least amount of criticism from friends, strangers, and social media. Given the number of mom-shaming stories that circulate the news, this comes as a surprise. In fact, only 8% of moms admitted to feeling criticized on social media.
“What stood out was the perception among so many more mothers that criticism is coming from folks within their own family,” said Sarah Clark, co-director of the poll. “It was almost equal parts their spouse or partner, their own parents, and their in-laws. The stereotype would be the in-law would lead the parade on that, but it didn’t turn out that way.”
Discipline is the most frequent topic of criticism, followed by nutrition, and sleep. Breast versus bottle feeding and childcare also were identified as issues that elicited unsolicited advice.
The result of criticism? While some moms did further research or consulted a physician, many said that they simply avoided those who judge them.
Perhaps the most unsettling aspect of the report is that 42% of the moms who experienced criticism said that the judgment made them feel insecure about their parenting decisions.