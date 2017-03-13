5 Positive Co-Parenting Tips After Divorce

Coping with a divorce may seem impossible, especially if you’re a child. Our writer offers positive co-parenting tips to help you build a new healthy family dynamic.
When my marriage ended, it felt like an enormous window had spectacularly exploded and rained down on me. I stood there in an enormous pile of broken glass, cut and bleeding, with no hope of ever putting those pieces back together again.
When I started picking the figurative shards of glass out of my hair and skin, the wounds started to heal, and the tears stopped blurring my vision. Soon I realized the window was gone, and there was nothing stopping me from reaching the other side.
The thing is, I have young kids. Moving ahead in my life meant doing it with them, and in a way that would allow them to move forward without getting cut by the mess of broken glass my ex and I had created.
I wanted my ex and I to be able to say, “I’m so sorry for all the ways I messed this up. I’m so sorry that you’re hurting. But, I want to write this next chapter in a healthy, respectful way. Let’s talk about how we can make that happen.”
I learned pretty quickly that my idyllic vision would not transpire any time soon, if ever. My ex was unable or unwilling to veer off a path of anger and spite, and seemed to take no responsibility for where we’d ended up. We were unable to speak to each other without it descending into those piles of broken glass.
Jennie Ormson, a Clinical Social Worker and Relational Life Therapist, helped us through the rough time. She has been helping individuals and couples build their relationships for more than 20 years. I had a chance to interview her for this story too. Here are five tips to help you co-parent after a divorce:
1. Talk to a Pro
One of the best, if not THE best, decisions we made was to meet with a family mediator. Though the two of us were incapable of having a rational, calm, and fruitful conversation (everything just hurt so much), our meetings with our mediator (Jennie Ormson) were productive. She held us accountable, and we behaved better when she was there. I also credit those meetings for setting the tone and my perspective for everything I did and still do when it comes to co-parenting.
2. Agree on common ground
At a time when I was scared to open my mouth because I felt nothing I could say would be positively received, Ormson helped us set the ground rules, which were key in developing respectful communication.
First rule: “Commit to keeping the focus on your children,” she says.
It seems like a no-brainer, right? But making this commitment out loud, saying the words to each other, was an important part of the process and added another layer of accountability. We could both readily agree that our children should always feel loved, happy, and secure. Our mess should not touch them. “Keep adult business adult business,” says Ormson.
The next rule: “Model respectful, positive behavior,” Ormson says. “It is never, ever, under any circumstances acceptable to badmouth your ex to your children.” It might seem like a basic thing, modeling good behavior, but wowza, your tongue sure can take a beating from all the biting. You will probably taste blood.
You won’t ever regret it though. Promise. Kids will come to their own conclusions as they grow older, and it could backfire if you’re the one slinging mud.
The other thing my ex and I could agree on was that the other loved the kids to the ends of Earth, and that they should have a strong relationship with each of us. This, I’ve realized is a major deal. Despite how awful everything felt, the constant poisonous spears aimed at me, I was one of the lucky ones.
Even if it was through an anger-tinted lens, my children’s other parent valued my relationship with them more than spite or need for vengeance towards me. Establishing these common rules of play was critical to moving forward.
3. Deal with each identity separately
With common ground established, the next step for me was recognizing that I had to compartmentalize. To co-parent well, I would have to pile up all my dismay, anger, hurt, and sadness — all of the things that touched me as a vulnerable person and partner — and put it in a safe place to deal with on my own.
I would have to keep those two identities separate and not let one inform the other so that I could truly make the best decisions for my children. Luckily, I was able to do this. However, again, I was one of the lucky ones.
“If you are consumed by hurt, bitterness, or anger seek some skilled professional help to clean it up and move forward,” advises Ormson. Seriously, do it. It feels so good when you’re not angry anymore. To quote Bruce Cockburn, you’ve got to kick at the darkness until it bleeds daylight. And then you let that light stream in like mad.
4. To build a future, don’t live in the past
My grief and pain was about the end of something. But, I had to make a deliberate decision to see our co-parenting talks not as the ugly culmination of our past, but as the beginning of the next part of our children’s lives.
“Stay out of the weeds,” says Ormson. “Focus on what matters the most and keep an eye on the big picture.” Yeah, those weeds have a way of grabbing you by the ankles and holding you back, even knocking you down.
My own history as the child of divorced parents gave me raw insight into what it was like to be an innocent caught in the middle of anger and hurt. I knew what it had done to me and to my own capacity to have healthy relationships.
Ironically, my wounds served as my biggest motivation to make sure my children had a positive model. Biting my tongue, swallowing my pride, and just plain sucking it up are all so worth it if it means my kids have a shot at having strong, respectful, and fulfilling relationships.
5. Nurture the Village
When my ex and new partner decided to move in together, I asked to meet her. I wanted to establish an open line of communication because I knew she would have a significant role in my children’s lives. Again, I wanted my children to learn that respect and kindness can set the tone.
We met, I made her tea, and I welcomed her to my kids’ village of care. She does not have children of her own, and I told her I imagined this whole scene felt a little daunting – two young children, an ex-wife (whom, I would wager, she had only heard wicked witch-type stories about), and her suddenly dropped into the role of step-mother six months into a relationship.
I acknowledged that my kids each have their own little quirks that can be tricky to navigate and told her I am available any time if she wants insight or advice. I told her that, despite the history between my ex and I, we respect each other as parents and are committed to our children knowing that.
Then, with all of that out of the way, we chatted for a little bit about our own stuff. I learned that she, too, was a child of divorce and that it wasn’t a smooth transition for her either. We talked about how our parents’ generation was the first in which divorce became commonplace and, as such, had no precedent to follow.
Their children – our generation – were the guinea pigs as they tried to figure out how to handle a broken down marriage. We talked about how our peers with divorced parents had similar stories to tell – getting caught in the middle of fights, parents who said horrible things each other to their children and, quite often, stopped talking to each other altogether.
Hostility tainted everything. She and I agreed that what we were trying to do felt better, felt right.
I have a clear memory of being a teenager and hanging up the phone after being asked to deliver a message from one parent to the other. I refused. I wasn’t sad – I was mad. I knew that my parents weren’t behaving well, and that it was unfair to wrap me up in their nonsense.
Kids are smart – they will stop believing that you know best and will recognize bad behavior when they see it. Take the high road. I promised myself early on that I would not behave in a way I couldn’t be proud of. A lofty goal, holy heck, but it has helped me stay on track, to pause in moments of near recklessness, and step back on to a path I am not embarrassed or ashamed of.
I wanted to be done with negativity and clear the way for good, strong, positive energy. By being the best co-parent I can be (and I have glorious fails often enough), I have given myself permission to feel good about who I am again, to make room for the good stuff in my head, in my heart, and in my life.
A lot of good can come after a divorce, but only if you let it in.