The Power of Food: Fighting the Effects of Crohn’s Disease

Health is one of those things that is easy to take for granted, until we lose it. For most of our lives, my husband, Trevor, and I ate a very typical American diet. In our early marriage, we ate a lot of bread, pasta, cheap meals, soda, etc. We considered ourselves lucky that we did not have to worry about dietary restrictions. Trevor occasionally suffered from migraines and had since high school, but otherwise, we felt good and really, we did not believe that what we ate had much bearing on our health.

When I became pregnant for the first time, my midwife started really encouraging me to keep track of what I ate. I learned more about the importance of staying well-hydrated and avoiding junk. I still did not eat a lot of good things, but I made changes to phase out a lot of foods that have no nutritional value and Trevor made those changes with me. I had the motivation of not gaining excessive weight and staying low risk, but I still did not understand that healthy eating has as much to do with what we do eat as what we do not eat.

When I started teaching Birth Boot Camp, I was introduced to the concept of a whole foods diet. Our nutrition class was put together by health and wellness coach Katie Dudley of Cornerstone Integrative Fitness and Wellness. She really tries to make nutrition simple: fewer ingredients, real foods, limited sugar, no processed stuff, fill each plate with fresh, nutrient-rich foods. Slowly the light started coming on and we began to make real changes… It all was becoming more important to me as I considered what first foods my baby would have. I wanted to give him a healthy view of food, a broad palette and a well-nourished body.

All of these efforts were still only half-hearted until January of 2014. During 2012 and 2013, my husband started to feel a gradual decline in his overall health. His migraines had increased in frequency, but now he was also having stomach cramps and diarrhea and was regularly losing blood. When he would sit down to eat, he felt full after eating a small portion. He was steadily losing weight and had low energy. One time he told me he was out of breath just by walking from his truck to his desk at work, a one minute walk. Emotionally, he was moody, down and grumpy. His GP doctor suggested he may have an ulcer but that all of his symptoms were normal under stressful conditions of a new baby, new jobs and moving. She gave no suggestions for change, ran no tests, voiced no concerns.

By the Summer of 2013, Trevor was really suffering. He went on a hiking trip to Big Bend with some friends and while they were out gallivanting, he was out of breath and barely able to keep up. I saw an ad for a gastrointestinal doctor’s office and called to schedule an appointment. They suggested a colonoscopy.

We went in for the procedure in September 2013. The GI doc spent about 4 minutes with us after the procedure, said it looks like Trevor has Crohn’s disease, meaning his bowels were severely inflamed, and wrote us a long-term script for an immune system suppressant and a short-term script for a steroid. He briefly mentioned that about 70% of Trevor’s colon was diseased.

We really knew nothing about Crohn’s, or any autoimmune diseases, but were thankful to have an answer. I started reading about Crohn’s disease and talking with a chiropractor friend who suggested two supplements: Slippery Elm and Marshmallow Root to help heal his inflamed gut. Trevor lost his job two weeks later.

We moved for a new job in November and by then, Trevor was feeling better. The prescriptions seemed to be helping, but we had a lapse in our insurance coverage so a few weeks went by that he ran out of medication and did not fill the prescriptions. We had a quiet Christmas and ate lots of pastries and goodies. Then, in January, he started feeling sickly again and we refilled the main prescription. The day he started taking it, he felt exhausted and weak. Within a week, he lost about 8 pounds, putting him down to 136 pounds. He would get up and drag himself to work, then come home and go straight to bed. He did not have the energy to eat.

We struggled to decide what to do. We did not have a relationship with a GI doctor in our new city and could not get a new patient appointment for a couple of weeks. Any one we called said to go to the emergency room, but we did not want his already weakened immune system to cross paths with the crazy flu epidemic. We reached out for referrals for a doctor who would see him sooner and a friend suggested we see Dr. Sataar, a D.O. (doctor of osteopathic medicine) who had helped her with some gut issues.

We were able to see her within a couple of days and she decided to order blood tests to determine what all was happening in Trevor’s body. She prescribed a temporary steroid but told him not to continue taking the other medication. As soon as he stopped taking it, he started to feel better. We also had an appointment with a GI the following week. He said Trevor needed to start on an intense, expensive immune system suppressant infusion immediately and that it was his only treatment option. He said the drug Trevor was prescribed before was like a water gun trying to put out a house fire and we needed a fire hose.

I asked him directly, “Do you believe that food has any impact on Trevor’s disease?” He said, “No. Stress, maybe, but diet? No.” We left and never contacted him again.

When we went back for our test results with Dr. Sataar, we learned that Trevor also has Celiac, another autoimmune disease and an allergy to gluten. That was step one-eliminate gluten from our diets. (Mine is voluntary, but I say I have Celiac by association. We’re in it together.)

He had a few other food allergies that we were sure to avoid, as well. The blood tests showed he was also pre-diabetic, but she explained his gut was so inflamed that he was not actually absorbing many nutrients at all from his food and that getting his gut healthy would drastically change his overall health. He was severely anemic, he actually qualified for a transfusion, but we declined. The constant inflammation had also scarred his heart, but she believed it could be reversed if we could get the inflammation down.

She explained that serotonin, the happy hormone, comes mostly from your gut and his was probably not producing any, which explained his sour mood. Dr. Sataar suggested several supplements and good bone broth to heal the gut lining, chlorophyll for his iron count, pro and prebiotics to restore the gut flora. She even suggested some essential oils that could help fight the bad bacteria in his gut and reduce inflammation. Mostly, we discussed foods that are inflammatory and anti-inflammatory. She agreed to work patiently with us to avoid the harsher drugs that she did not actually believe his specific case needed.

I’ll admit, we were completely overwhelmed in the beginning. We mourned our bread, at first. But the longer we went without it, the easier it was to give up. We kept meals really simple so I knew they were safe. Good protein that was easy to process and good veggies. It was easier to afford better quality food because we were no longer buying processed treats. I had to re-learn how to meal plan and found new recipes to keep things interesting. We had to avoid restaurants, for fear of gluten cross-contamination, so we had to plan ahead and pack meals. It was a hassle sometimes, but eventually, we recognized the money we saved was worth the trouble and we felt better without fast food, anyway.

Slowly but steadily, his vitality came back. Within a few weeks, he could play in the yard again and then even played on a softball team. His migraines came less and less frequently. He rarely felt stomach pains. He regained about 15 pounds. We went back to blood tests every 3 months to check his progress. Each time, he showed progress overall, but we tweaked his supplements to address areas of his health that were not showing enough improvement. Mostly, we focused on food.

Each month we made more changes. I read health books and blogs and it finally started to make sense: whole foods, cut the junk, cut the additives, crave healthy foods. Fill up on them. Read labels, especially for sugar content. Just because something is labeled “natural” or “gluten free” or “wholesome” does not make it health food. Marketing is deceitful and the mainstream is not healthy. With Trevor’s health, we couldn’t afford not to care.

The changes we made then were not temporary, we completely changed our lifestyle. We do not eat perfectly, though we are strictly gluten-free, but we do eat consciously. We try to make sure that what we put in our mouths has nutritional value. We do not eat sugar everyday and when we do, we know how much and we limit it. Sugar can wreak havoc on an inflamed gut so we do not take that lightly! We have a tight budget, but we scour different stores to find the best deals on the best quality food we can afford. A meal without fresh greens or veggies does not feel complete. We are still learning the truth about food and adjusting our habits as we go, but we our mindset is changed for life.

At our one year appointment, blood work showed a dramatic transformation: normal blood sugar levels, a quieted autoimmune response, no major inflammation in his body, the scarring on his heart had reversed and his iron count was improving.

THIS is the power of food.

We could have chosen the medication, though it did not guarantee complete relief of flare-ups, had a long list of side-effects and I doubt we would have pursued this lifestyle change. Now, 2 years from his lowest point, Trevor weighs around 160 pounds and lives most days completely symptom-free. We still go back for checkups to make sure we are staying on track, but as long as we continue our good eating habits, we do not foresee needing to revert back to medication.

This is why what we eat matters. All the catchphrases come to life when I see think of Trevor’s results: Food is the best medicine. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Everything we eat is either feeding disease or fighting it. Weight is not the ultimate measure of health. Nourish your body well.

I wish it didn’t take this rude awakening for me to learn the value of good food and detriment of a nutrient-less diet. But now that I know it, making choices for my family is easier and it empowers me to teach good nutrition to pregnant mamas. I can confidently say that whether we see it immediately or not, what we eat absolutely matters to us and our children. We will not regret making healthy choices.