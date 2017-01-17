Study: Pre-Pregnancy Progesterone Helps Prevent Miscarriages

A study published by the American Society for Reproductive Medicine proves that doses of supplemental progesterone before pregnancy can reduce the chance of recurrent miscarriages.
A single miscarriage can be traumatizing enough, but 1 in 20 women experience multiple miscarriages — one after another — despite treatment.
In most cases, a single miscarriage (a pregnancy loss in the first trimester) happens by chance. Many single miscarriages are caused by unpredictable abnormalities in how the unborn baby or the placenta is forming. These pregnancies are unlikely to be identified early on, or prevented once they progress to a miscarriage.
Once a mother has experienced multiple consecutive miscarriages in the first trimester, it’s often recommended that she go through testing to find a possible cause. But not all recurrent miscarriages have an identifiable cause, and not all identified causes have treatments. Even when there is a treatment, the result is not always positive.
It can be incredibly frustrating and emotionally wrenching trying to carry an unborn baby to term with a history of recurrent miscarriages.
Among the treatments offered, is supplemental progesterone. Progesterone levels rise rapidly in the first trimester before steadying out, suggesting that this hormone is essential for the establishment of pregnancy. At least one known function of progesterone is that it plays a role in the mother’s immune system tolerating the unborn baby’s foreign DNA, which would otherwise be perceived as a threat.
Progesterone supplementation is thought to stabilize the inner lining of the uterus, which is required for healthy embryo development. While progesterone supplements are known to be safe, easy to administer at home, and relatively inexpensive (they have been recommended for more than 50 years to women for infertility), their effectiveness among women with a history of recurrent miscarriages has been much less studied. In fact, according to the Miscarriage Association, the research that has been done shows mixed results for progesterone supplementation to prevent the chance of a miscarriage — until now.
A new study suggests that progesterone supplementation may be all about timing.
Fertility and Sterility recently published a study showing that doses of supplemental progesterone before pregnancy can significantly reduce the chance of a recurrent miscarriage in at-risk women.
In the study, two-thirds of women with at least two previous miscarriages were able to successfully deliver babies after receiving the pre-pregnancy vaginal supplements of progesterone during the second half of their menstrual cycles. Women in the study who became pregnant then continued the progesterone supplements for the first 10 weeks of gestation.
Part of this new study also involved testing for a biomarker associated with the health of a woman’s uterine lining: nCyclinE, previously established as important for women struggling with infertility. Women in this study who had abnormal test results for nCyclinE were candidates to receive the pre-pregnancy progesterone supplements.
Therefore, this study not only confirms the theory that progesterone deficits in the earliest part of pregnancy play a role in many recurrent miscarriages, but also that there is a measurable biomarker that can be used to screen women for not only infertility, but also potential early pregnancy progesterone deficiency.
Of course, any study should be replicated to confirm results, but because progesterone has already been in medical use as a treatment for recurrent pregnancy loss, this study’s authors suggest women go ahead and ask their health care providers about the possibility of trying progesterone supplements before their next pregnancy. With hope, they’ll be able to give birth to a healthy, full-term baby.