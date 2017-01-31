Study: Preemie Inability to Predict May Set Path for Developmental Delays

A new study reveals premature babies can’t form predictions (or expectations) about the world in the same way that full-term babies can. Researchers say this inability to make predictions is a clue into why premature babies are at greater risk for developmental delays later on in life.
One hundred babies were studied — some born at full-term (37 weeks gestation and beyond) and some born before 33 weeks gestation. The babies were tested at six months of age from the date of conception.
The babies were exposed to a sound, such as a honk or a rattle, and then shown an image of a red smiley face. After exposing them to this pattern, the researchers then occasionally omitted the image of the smiley face.
The babies born at full-term demonstrated brain activity in the visual areas of the brain even when the smiley face wasn’t shown, indicating that the babies were predicting its appearance or, in other words, learning from experience. This is called top-down processing.
The babies born prematurely did not demonstrate this brain activity when the image was omitted from the patterns, indicating that they were not making a prediction of it appearing based on their previous experience.
Lauren Emberson is an assistant professor of psychology at Princeton. “This helps bring together the picture that this type of processing is important for neural development,” she said. “This also gives us insights into what might be going wrong in the case of prematurity. We believe this inability for learning to shape the brain is possibly one of the reasons.”
The research is an important step in developing an understanding of how top-down processing helps babies learn and how the absence of top-down processing – as in the case of the premature babies in this study – relates to developmental delays that are not identified until much later, such as a child who is not using words by the age of two years old.
“Developmental sciences knows these missed milestones don’t happen in the moment. They’re happening in the months and years leading up to that,” Emberson said. “By looking much earlier and being able to show that there are these differences in how learning is shaping the brain, maybe we can know much sooner which babies are likely to have problems.”
