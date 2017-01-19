Study: Prenatal Supplements Key to Growing Smart Kids

Prenatal multi-micronutrient supplements can add the equivalent of a year’s worth of schooling to a child’s long-term cognitive development according to a recent study.
The study, published by The Lancet Global Health, also found that a nurturing environment is more strongly linked than genetics to brain development, memory, fine motor dexterity, and general intellect.
The study was a follow-up to previous research on the effects of taking standard iron-folic acid supplements or multiple micronutrient (MMN) supplements during pregnancy, which are similar to prenatal multivitamins in countries like the United States and Canada.
Researchers tested nearly 3,000 Indonesian school children between the ages of nine and 12 whose mothers were part of the earlier study. The children of mothers who had taken the MMN had better procedural memory (important for learning new skills) in academic performance and in skills used in daily life such as: typing, driving, reading, math, language, and rules.
Researchers also found a link between cognitive ability and early life socio-environmental conditions like a positive home environment, happier mothers, and educated parents. The surprising part is how much stronger that link is than the one between cognitive ability and biological factors such as a mother’s nutritional status in pregnancy, premature birth, or a child’s nutritional status.
“With the new emphasis in public health going beyond saving lives toward fostering thriving children, these findings indicate the need to restructure front line health and development work to focus on family welfare and support for nurturing and stimulation, and helping future parents stay in school,” said Dr. Anuraj Shankar, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, senior author and co-Principal Investigator.
In the Indonesian province where the research was conducted, action is already being taken to bolster socio-environmental factors and programs that address elements of family nurturing, as well as supply populations with multiple micronutrients.
The study was funded by the Government of Canada through Grand Challenges Canada’s Saving Brains program.