Protestors Demand Removal Of Memorial to Man Who Traumatized Black Women in Gynaecology Experiments

In light of recent protests over the removals of offensive statues in the United States, there is a call to remove a memorial that pays honor to “The Father of Modern Gynaecology,” due to his horrific experimentation on black women without consent or anesthesia.
A picture of four women in front of a New York Academy of Medicine memorial has gone viral, as it calls for a statue of Dr. J. Marion Sims to be removed. Dr. Sims was born in South Carolina, and is called the father of modern gynaecology for the tools and procedures he developed and perfected.
He’s the creator of an early-version speculum and responsible for treating vesicovaginal fistula, but protestors want his memorials to be removed as because he performed experimental surgeries on female slaves. He’s been known to have said that “black women did not feel pain,” and he performed traumatic experimentation on slaves without their consent or any anesthesia during procedures.
The women of the picture are with an organization named Black Youth Project 100 (BYP 100) and they say that Dr. Sims’s exploitation of black women was inhumane and he should not be honored for doing so. In an article with the New York Daily News, BYP 100 member, Rosanna Mercedes, said that there is no place in America for the memorialization of slaveholders, torturers and murders like Dr. Sims. They are protesting the New York City Parks Department in an effort to have them remove the statue.
For their part, the city has no imminent plans to remove the statue, and has had this request before, but declined to remove it. The East Harlem Preservation has also tried to have the statue removed, particularly as it is present in a predominantly black and Latino community, but the city says that it does not remove art for content.
In Montgomery, Alabama, where Dr. Sims practiced and in Columbia, South Carolina, there are also statues. The Mayor of Columbia, Steve Benjamin, said that the South Carolinian statue was offensive and should come down at some point.
Jack El-Hai is the author of The Lobotomist and The Nazi and the Psychiatrist and he said that Dr. Sims holds a place in medical history, and even an important one, but that does not mean he should be put on a pedestal for his horrific efforts to accomplish those breakthroughs. In a field where doctors are first and foremost committed to doing no harm, according to El-Hai, there is no place for honoring a man who horrifically endangered the health of some women in the name of health.
Photo: East Harlem Preservation