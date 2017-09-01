Reality TV Star Opens Up About Breastfeeding Disappointments

Whitney Porter, American TV personality and fashion designer, opens up about how emotionally painful the experience of breastfeeding has been for her. It’s a scenario that is all-too-common for first-time mothers.
“I think I was focusing so much on the pregnancy that I wasn’t planning ahead to problem-solving after the pregnancy,” says Whitney (6:40).
I have seen this time and again…the new mother-to-be so hopeful and sure about her upcoming breastfeeding experience, and then so devastated by how challenging she finds breastfeeding to be in reality. No matter how much I or another person explains how having a newborn at home will be — like you will not be able to take a shower every day and will sometimes have to choose whether to eat or sleep when baby finally naps — it’s really something that can only be learned on the job.
And it’s a steep learning curve!
New mothers hear about breastfeeding from the media, their health care providers, their friends and family, social media and blogs, parenting magazines, and even from complete strangers. They know the benefits of breastfeeding over formula. They have heard about the bonding experience of a breastfeeding relationship. They also have a lot of idealistic expectations of what the newborn period will be like. And then when it’s not that way — when new parenthood and breastfeeding doesn’t go the way they had expected — the pressure they put on themselves can be incredibly suffocating.
I applaud Whitney for sharing her experience. It helps all mothers struggling with breastfeeding to know they’re not alone, and it helps Whitney to mourn the experience she was hoping for and feels that she has lost.
Will it turn some mothers away from breastfeeding? I don’t think so. I feel there is enough well-rounded support of breastfeeding to combat that. Rather, a video that shows the raw side of breastfeeding, the un-talked part of new mothering, exposes the gaps in support. So we can work on filling those in.