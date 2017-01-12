Report: It Costs $233K to Raise a Child in the U.S.

Do you ever think that your kids are sending you to the poorhouse? Back up those claims with proof! A recent report from the USDA estimates that raising a child will cost the average family $233,610.
For 55 years, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has compiled the Expenditures on Children by Families report, which is also known as ‘The Cost of Raising a Child’ report. The report is developed by economists from the USDA’s Center for Nutrition Policy and Promotion, and many state governments use it as a resource to help determine child support and foster care guidelines.
The findings of the report claim show that for children born in 2015, the average middle-income, married-couple family will spend $12,350 and $13,900 (based on 2015 dollars) — approximately $233,610 a year from birth through the age of 17 — on common expenses involved with raising a child. Lower income families are estimated to spend approximately $174,690, while families with higher incomes estimated to spend closer to $372,210 on a child from birth through the age of 17.
Related: 8 Smart Tips for Saving Money on Groceries
These numbers are based on an improving economy, and Kevin Concannon, the Under Secretary for Food, Nutrition and Consumer Services, says that the USDA is committed to research and programs that will support the nutrition and health of all individuals and families.
The report, first published in 1960, has allows families to have a greater awareness of the likely expenses they will incur as they raise a child, and can be a valuable resource for financial planning as well as educational programming and court and state government aid reference.
The details of the report showed various expenditure amounts based on differentiation in family structure–for instance, families with more children were expected to spend less per child simply because they were able to do cost effective things such as room share and save money on food by buying in bulk at lower costs. More, the report also showed that regions families lived in also played a part in what could be expected to spend on child rearing, with the greatest expenditures being found in The urban Northeast, urban West and urban South, while money spent was lower in the urban Midwest and rural regions of the country.
The report also broke expenditures down by percentages with money spent on food taking up and money spent on housing taking up the greatest percentages at 29% and 18% respectively. Additionally, Child Care and Education took up 16% of money spent while transportation took up 15%.
The USDA, in its commitment to helping individuals understand the costs of raising children and securing financial health recommends tools from other government agencies like The U.S. Department of Treasury, which has information for Americans that will help them in this endeavor.
MyMoney.gov is one such tool that helps families make budgets, find assistance with child care, and/or offers information on saving for emergencies. For those looking how to save money in food expenditures, the CNPP offers resources at ChooseMyPlate. The CNPP also offers a Cost of Raising a Child Calculator that lets you calculate for things like child care and food prices customized by region, income level and family sizes.
If you are interested in reading the full report, it is available on the CNPP website as well.