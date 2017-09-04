‘REI’ And ‘Hike It Baby’ Join Forces to Promote Outdoor Exploration

Well-known outdoor retailer, REI, has joined forces with Hike It Baby, a non-profit Mama group committed to getting kids off the sofa and into nature, with the giving of a $25,000 grant from their Force of Nature Fund.
In 2013, new mom Shanti Hodges decided that she was not content with the options for new parent groups that always seemed to be indoors. Looking to bring her baby and her love for the outdoors together, she invited a few fellow moms to hike with her and their babies, exploring their beautiful outdoors and getting back to nature as a new group of parents committed to harboring a love of the outdoors in their children. Hike It Baby was born, and it’s been growing ever since!
Since 2013, over 172,000 families (and counting) have joined the movement, which sponsors over 5,000 hikes per month across the country. A nationwide tribe, Hike It Baby, also sponsors four challenges a year — Hike It Baby 30s — where members are encouraged to hike 30 miles or more in 30 days, or to spend at least 30 minutes outside three times a week.
Hike It Baby’s mantra is “No parent left behind,” and in that, they work as a village to show mamas how ‘all in’ can include nursing, diapering and/or just living normal life while exploring trails and introducing littles to a life that finds the outdoors refreshing and motivating. Wanting to get families on the trails as early as they can, they’ve now partnered with outdoor retailer REI as the recipients of a $25,000 grant from their Force of Nature Fund, which works to connect girls and women with nature.
REI has seen Hike It Baby’s commitment to promoting awareness and appreciation for the outdoors, and the grant will allow Hike It Baby to spread awareness while connecting communities to the outdoors. The grant will fund Hike It Baby’s “Trails For All: 10,000 Women Project,” which is slated to start in October.
Hodges says that REI’s grant will allow them to reach even more women and girls to inspire them to get outdoors, and to remove some of the barriers women and girls may have in doing so. The project’s goal is to motivate women to commit to one trail hike a month for one year. Women who commit to the project will also encourage other women to do so, with the goal of 10,000 women hiking a trail a month for a year.
With Hike It Baby’s main goal of community building through hiking, women will be able to enjoy friendship and connection to nature, removing some of the barriers they may have had before about isolated trailing, and the grant will make a big dent in that effort.