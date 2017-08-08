Relieve Cold and Allergy Symptoms With This Mini Humidifier Stick

by on

Wouldn’t you love to kick the stuffy head and runny nose to the curb next season?
By MARY SIMPSON

Attention cold and allergy sufferers. Wouldn’t you love to kick the stuffy head and runny nose to the curb next season?

The Deneve Mini Humidifier Stick V2 can help you do just that. Its super portable so you don’t need to pour buckets of water into a bulky tank-style appliance to get the relief you need; just plug this ultra-convenient stick into any USB power source, pop the unit into a cup or bottle of water and within seconds you’ll be enjoying a steady stream of cool mist from the stick’s wide, open top. Seriously, it’s that simple.

No fuss, no muss and small enough to slip into a handbag or coat pocket, then set up for use on your desk, table or night-side stand for instant relief from dry, stale air.

This personal humidifier is relatively maintenance free, only requiring an internal filter replacement every 3 months. You’ll receive a 100% satisfaction guarantee and even better, a portion of the profits from the sale of these humidifiers will be donated to charity. So who’s going to be breathing easier this year?


mothering
mothering
Mothering.com is the leading online community for naturally minded moms. We believe that by providing you with the perfect mix of been-there inspiration, practical advice, expert opinion, and up-to-date information, Mothering.com empowers women to make informed choices that honor the unique needs of their family.

More by

