Research Says Worrying About Your Children Never Stops

In an interview with CBS, Seidel said that the key to this information is not eradicating stress of life, but to ensure that there are healthy coping methods parents are using when worrying about their children, particularly so their immune systems are not suppressed. More, she suggests that parents look at whether the parental involvement they have with their children is truly beneficial, or more enabling or trying to control their child. This examination could go a long way for healthier relationships for both parents and children.
She plans to look into more research that will show how parents and their adult children can have relationships in which all areas of health and happiness are examined for positive outcomes.