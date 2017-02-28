Researchers Aim to Increase Breastfeeding Rates In Young Mothers

A new research project out of California is aimed at raising breastfeeding rates in groups of young, low-income moms by sharing the health benefits nursing has for mothers and babies alike.
The 18-month study, funded by the California Breast Cancer Research Institute with assistance from taxpayers, is purposed to look for ways to boost breastfeeding rates in young moms, particularly low-income women of color. Researchers hope that raising awareness about how nursing can benefit mothers in the long-term by reducing the risk rates of Type 2 diabetes, heart disease and breast cancer may boost extremely low numbers of breast feeding mothers.
A survey conducted by Brighter Beginnings, an organization committed to maternal and child health, found that only three percent still breastfed after six months, compared to more than half of all mothers on a national level.
California Breast Cancer Research Program researcher, Alison Chopel, says the study will look at ways to break barriers and develop interventions for mothers, particularly young mothers, which could make a difference in overall health levels and savings in medical expenses in general.
Chopel’s research is partly based on her own personal experience as a young mother. She says she was barely making it through high school and knew little about parenting, much less the benefits nursing could add to her health as well. Chopel is the director of the California Health Collaborative for the Public Health Institute, and along with co-researcher Danielle Soto of Brighter Beginnings, an organization that works to support children and families, hopes to raise what they find alarming low breastfeeding rates.
A key barrier seems to be the stigma of being a young mom. Many rely on caregivers to help while they attend school or work or both, and are vulnerable to the opinions of others who may not advocate for breastfeeding as would be hoped. Also, many young mothers don’t feel comfortable breastfeeding as they fear being judged, and are reluctant to breastfeed in public.
The research pool is young mothers, mostly African American or Latina, between the ages of 18-24. Looking at local communities is of benefit with regard to the relevance of the study because researchers are involving these women not only as research subjects but as key stakeholders of the research.
The California Breast Cancer Research program is one that is taxpayer funded and can be supported with voluntary contributions when Californians file state income taxes. As their programs and research is purposed to prevent breast, lung and other cancers, as well as increase survival rates from those diseases, California citizens can literally be involved in leading the way to promote nursing, and in turn, better health care for babies and mothers.
After the data has been analyzed and potential interventions designed, the researchers hope to conduct follow-up studies and share information with both the public and scientific community in an attempt to reach mothers on a more national level.
