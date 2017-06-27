Researchers Believe Benefits Of Co-Sleeping Not Appreciated

Researchers from Central Queensland University in Australia have recently released their views on co-sleeping with both children and pets, and believe that the stigma some place on both practices needs to be extinguished.

Sleeping arrangements have changed throughout history — co-sleeping with children and even pets was the norm, and now sleep is considered an individual and non-social practice.

Researchers from Central Queensland University in Australia are proposing that co-sleeping with children and pets should be considered more legitimate. They say that there are significant positive implications for human sleep as well animal welfare and human/animal relationships.

In an article in Springer’s Human Nature journal, the researchers hold that society’s views on human/animal and adult/child co-sleeping practices have necessary apprehension attached to them. Lead author, Bradley Smith, says concerns should be put aside in that the practices have benefits that impact humans and animals significantly.

The researchers looked at data that primarily focused on the dog-human co-sleeping relationship, but asserted that given the similarities between adult/infant and human/dog sleeping, the positives of human/pet co-sleeping relationships warranted further consideration.

Claiming that the ‘civility’ given to sleeping practices during the Victorian era shifted sleep from a social and communal circumstance to one that is more private and intimate one, the researchers believe that shift has made for some negative impact on humans and animal welfare in general. Citing that sleeping with children from their birth is still a very common cultural norm in many places, as well as a way to increase personal safety and security, the researchers compared humans and dogs co-sleeping to children and adults co-sleeping and that there were similar advantages to both practices.

The researchers assert that current thoughts on human/animal co-sleeping and parental bed-sharing pay too much attention to the negative consequences of co-sleeping such as poor health, problematic behavior or possible sexual dysfunction, while not giving enough honor to the positive impacts. They remind that humans have shared their sleeping places with animals and other humans throughout history and that co-sleeping meets basic psychological needs and creates harmonic social relationships.