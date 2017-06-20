Video Review: Baby Jogger City Tour Stroller

The Baby Jogger City Tour stroller is advertised as “the ultimate travel companion.” We gave one to our friends, Scott and Julie, and asked them to tell us if it lives up to the hype.
If you live in the city or do a lot of travelling, the ideal stroller is something that is lightweight, easy to pack up, and easy to assemble — and of course, something that your kiddie feels comfortable in. According to Scott and Julie, this stroller does the job.
The couple has been using the City Tour on their daughter, Stella, for over a month, and they have lots to say. Check out their review:
Note: Mothering.com was NOT compensated for this review. We provide unbiased feedback of the products we receive, and share products we think our readers will enjoy using or learning about.