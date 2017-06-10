Review: Is the ‘Space Scooter’ Worth the Hype?

If your kid needs motivation to roll off the couch and step outside, you might want to introduce him/her to the Space Scooter X580 — a hybrid that’s changing the scooter game across North America.
Designed to give your kid a good workout, he/she can ride it in two ways — by pushing one foot off the ground like a traditional scooter or keeping both feet on deck, gaining speed from the super cool pump mechanism.
Excited about the prospect of scootering my way to work, I managed to get my hands on the Space Scooter. After taking it for a spin around my office, I decided to give it to someone who it’s actually built for — an adventurous eight-year old with extensive scooter-riding experience (and a strong helmet).
I begrudgingly passed it on to my colleague, Lucas Cooney, who presented it to his eight-year-old daughter, Maya. According to Lucas, Maya was excited when he brought the scooter home. No surprise since it looks so different from the plain ol’ Razor scooter she’s been riding for years.
Here’s what Lucas and Maya had to say:
Pros
- Easy and quick set-up.
- Great when used as a regular scooter (with one foot pushing off the ground).
- Large wheels are better than Maya’s Razor scooter when dealing with rough roads and bumps. It’s a smooth ride.
- Lucas says that getting the Space Scooter into its chain-drive mode was impossible…until he looked at the instructions (duh!). Once he looked at the instructions, it was a very simple process.
Things to Consider
- It is much heavier than a regular scooter, and the rider needs to put a lot more energy into it – especially when going uphill.
- The Space Scooter cannot roll backwards. Lucas was worried this would make it odd to ride, but it was never an issue.
- Riding in chain-drive mode took a little getting used to, but Maya figured it out in a few minutes. Rather than kicking off the ground with one foot, you press forward on the platform, and then press down on the back. It’s kind of like a see-saw function.
- It’s fine on flat ground, but going up anything other than a modest hill is practically impossible. Lucas tried to climb a fairly steep incline, and the front wheel popped off the ground and forced him off the scooter.
Lucas told Mothering that after enjoying the Space Scooter for a day or so, his daughter went back to her tried and true Razor scooter. She said she’s just more used to it.
Lucas says, “Because the Space Scooter is larger and the handlebar can extend quite a ways up, it’s plenty big enough for me to ride along with my kids. I’ll just keep it in the regular scooter mode so I can keep up with them.”
Well, there you have it. Yes, the Space Scooter is worth the hype. It forces your kids to exercise, it can handle rough roads, and it looks badass. It just take some getting used to.