Motherhood gets a bad rap. There are lots of women talking about all the coffee and wine that is required to make life bearable as a mom. Of course, I have had many moments of complaining, tears, and frustration. Truth is, complaining doesn’t really help. What makes motherhood better and more wonderful is focusing on the good stuff. Here are 50 things to LOVE about motherhood.

Tiny fingers.

Holding hands with someone who can only hold your pinkie finger.

Little, soft kisses.

Babbling words that make no sense- but are obviously a conversation.

Leg hugs.

Someone small enough to cuddle on your lap.

Neck hugs.

Little hands playing with your hair.

Secrets whispered in your ear.

Unembarrassed farts (not from mom, from the kids!)

Little baby bellies that hang out, without shame.

Rolly baby legs.

Feet. Little Flintstone toddler feet.

Giggles.

A little person who is entranced by a ceiling fan.

Wonder.

A reminder of how miraculous the world really is through a child’s eyes.

Nighttime cuddles.

Pure love from a person, five minutes after you messed up.

The words, “It’s OK mama. I forgive you.”

Walks to the park.

Understanding what it actually means to truly love another person unconditionally.

An excuse to sit on the couch every once in awhile to nurse a baby or read a book to someone tiny.

Being someone’s rock star.

Truly mattering in someone’s world.

Being able to make someone happy with just a hug.

Watching them grow.

Watching them learn.

Watching them love other babies.

Little clothes.

Bath time.

PLAY.

Watching them sleep.

Long eyelashes.

Perfect skin.

Intensity.

An excuse to be silly, even though you are too old for that.

Super-soft hair.

Tears that can be kissed or tickled away.

The ever present miracle of it all

Tiny people that work just like big people, only better.

Realizing what you need to be better at- because someone just mimicked you. And it wasn’t flattering.

The burden of overwhelming love, no matter what.

Little people who love your fluff and have no idea that there is an “ideal shape.”

Watching them play with a water bottle. For an hour.

Loving someone enough that you would catch their vomit. With bare hands.

Having a great excuse to make pancakes for dinner.

Excitement- LOTS of excitement- over pancakes for dinner.

Peek-a-boo.