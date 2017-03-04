‘Smart’ Bracelet Notifies Dads When Junior Is Kicking!

A new ‘smart’ bracelet aims to make dads part of the pregnancy process — right down to ‘feeling’ when their baby kicks.
Pregnant women know that those baby kicks can be powerful! When we feel the butterfly wing flutter, our partners can’t always experience the moment with us — they can’t be with us 24/7 holding our tummies, waiting in anticipation for a baby kick.
That’s where the Fibo comes in. It’s a smart device that your partner can wear on his or her wrist, and it’s designed to alert them of the movement happening as the baby as it grows. The pregnant mama wears a kick monitor, which sends a signal to the watch. The beads inside the device rotate, allowing the wearer to experience the kick, albeit on a very small scale!The Fibo was created by three jewelry design students at the Copenhagen School of Design and Technology in Denmark. Head researcher, Sandra Petursdottir, said that their goal was to get fathers more involved in the pregnancy and allow them to share the pregnancy experience. Petursdottir also said that fathers-to-be in their focus groups wanted a device that would be visible, like a watch, so that others would know that they were expecting a baby.
The monitoring device the mama wears also detects movement other than actual kicking and the FIBO device collects all that data. After the baby is born, the baby’s movement data is saved and transferred to a piece jewelry. Though the Fibo is still in development, it is getting good reviews from pregnant couples in its participating focus group.
We have to give it to Fibo: Designing a device purposed to allow parents-to-be to share all they can together during pregnancy really is fabulous. Focusing on how to help a non-pregnant partner be more included in that very special time in life is noble, and certainly cannot hurt the bond that will be created between parents once the baby is born.
But we must also add for dads-to-be that a small little roll of some beads on one’s wrist pales in comparison to the championship boxing tactics that often take place inside a mama’s womb! So while she may appreciate the effort to be more involved, be careful when you say something like, “Oh, I can feel it too!” or you’re liable to get a swift kick yourself!
