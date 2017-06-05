‘Save the Children’ Campaign Uses Powerful Video to End Child Pregnancy

Save the Children released a video of a young girl unwrapping what she believes to be a toy, only to find a pregnancy test. Puzzled, she asks if girls can have babies.
The video is part of Save the Children’s campaign to end child pregnancy. New statistics show that approximately every two seconds, a girl gives birth (worldwide).
Globally, about 16 million girls between 15 and 19 give birth each year. And additional 2 million girls under the age of 15 will give birth as well. Among all these pregnancies, nearly “70,000 girls between the ages of 10 to 19 will die from complications related to pregnancy and childbirth.”
Save the Children’s report, “End of Childhood”, examines alarming statistics about eight life events that signal the end of childhood. One major event is giving birth; the report additionally evaluates violence and child labor among other factors that end childhood. Save the Children uses this data to compare 172 countries in regards to their supports for children.
Of the 172 countries ranked, the United States earned the 36th spot. While well above the half-way mark, the U.S. came in behind countries including Poland, Singapore, and Bosnia. Norway earned the top spot. While the U.S.’s teen birthrate has decreased significantly over the previous two decades, current data shows that 1 in 45 teenagers gave birth in 2015.
In addition to its global report, Save the Children created a U.S. Complement report highlighting specific issues within the U.S. The Complement report ranked states against data to determine the best and worst states to be a child in. While the non-profit recognizes that every state contains disadvantaged communities that hinder a child’s ability to thrive, states were ranked as a whole.
The Bottom 10 worst states to be a child in the U.S. include Arizona, Nevada, Alabama, Arkansas, Alaska, Georgia, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Mississippi, and Louisiana.
The Top 10 best states to be a child include New Hampshire, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Vermont, Iowa, Connecticut, Minnesota, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Rhode Island. The full report can be found here.
The U.S. report cites statistics including that in 2015, almost 230,000 babies were born to girls between 15 to 19 years of age; of these births, 23,455 babies did not celebrate their first birthday. The top five states with the highest infant mortality rates include Louisiana, Georgia, Alabama, Delaware, and Mississippi. This report concludes that the United States “continues to have one of the highest infant mortality rates among high-income, industrialized countries.”
Save the Children’s goal is to ensure that every child experiences a true childhood. Their blogs and Every Last Child campaign aims to raise awareness and inspire action both by individuals, communities, and governments. Learn more about their work here.