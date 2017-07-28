School Bus Driver Makes a Crocheted Toy for Every Kid on Her Route

Happiness comes in many forms. ABC News recently interviewed Trudy Serres, who works as a school bus driver in Waukesha, Wisconsin. And if you’re a child on Trudy’s bus, happiness arrives in the form of a crocheted toy.
This year, Mrs. Serres created a crocheted toy for every student on her bus route. These lucky Summit Elementary School attendees hit an unexpected jackpot of generosity and love. These aren’t stock toys, though. She’s not crafting thirty identical puppy dogs: every student gets to request a one-of-a-kind creation.
So far, she’s completed everything from Sesame Street characters to Star Wars favorites to footballs and even a custom taco, complete with all the favorite fixings. According to CNN, one of the favorite requests is a Nyan cat with a taco for a body and a little sombrero hat.
Related: How to Raise Children Who Love to Learn
In fact, Serres’ quest began unexpectedly; one of her elementary school riders challenged her to make a stuffed taco. Vincent Lamon, 10, thought his request would stump Serres — but it didn’t. The crocheting bus driver took the challenge and delivered the taco two days later. Thus, a tradition began.
ABC News reported on the story, interviewing several kids and parents. Parent John Londt, who sends three children to school on Serres’ bus was quoted saying, “My kids still sleep with them at night. They definitely love them and enjoy them.”
Related: The Power of Craft: A Community Stitching Project Changes Lives
And these crocheted creations have transcended their humble bus route origins: as beloved toys, they often travel everywhere with the students. According to parents, they attend church, go on vacation, and are often requested for bedtime snuggles.
What began with a taco dare has evolved into 34 special crocheted gifts, each as unique and beautiful as the child who requested them.
“Mrs. Trudy”, as the students affectionately call her, has given more than just a crafted pattern of yarn: she’s stitched love into each and every gift.
Photo Credit: Trudy Serres Facebook