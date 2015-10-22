Not Enough Time to Eat in Schools is Having an Unhealthy Impact on Kids

The leisurely lunch seems to be going the way of the dinosaur in many public schools, and being replaced by a shorter, faster nutrition break. According to the research, this latest trend could be leading to worsening nutrition in our kids.

A recent study conducted by Harvard T.H Chan School of Public Health found that children who eat meals during breaks of fewer than 20 minutes eat less than children who have 25 minutes or longer to do so. These children consumed 10-15% less of their entrees, vegetables and milk. They’re also almost half as likely to eat a fruit.

The reason? It seems they don’t have enough time to eat.

If children only have a few minutes to eat, moving into the cafeteria and/or standing in a serving line to get their meal cuts those precious few minutes down significantly.

The study, published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, examined the eating habits of over 1,000 children in 6 Massachusetts schools. According to the researchers, it’s not that children are choosing not to eat the healthier parts of their meal due to time restraints. Rather, kids are eating from all food categories, but simply run out of time to finish what they started.

While this might not seem like a big problem at first glance, it can become one in the classroom. Hunger can lead to a significant drop in energy and concentration levels throughout the day, making learning more of a challenge. It can also bring about behavioural problems.

Children who don’t get enough high quality food during the day are also more likely to snack on unhealthy foods after school.

In lower socio-economic neighborhoods, school lunches can account for up to half of a child’s daily calories. Many families are not able to make up lost calories at home due to food insecurity, making proper nutrition at school even more critical.

So what’s a parent to do?

Check in with your child and find out how they feel about school meal times. Are they feeling rushed? If so, why?

Ask other parents at your child’s school if their little ones are finding it challenging to finish lunch within the allotted time. This will give you a better idea if the issue is school-wide.

Touch base with your child’s school and ask what staff members have observed during food breaks. Are children getting enough time to eat? If it seems the nutrition break is too short, ask what measures are being taken to solve this issue (longer breaks, shorter cafeteria lines, pre-ordering food, staggered lunch times, etc.)

If you’re not getting the answers you seek at the school level, share your concerns with the school board and ask them to reexamine their policies surrounding lunchtime.

After all, bellies full of food lead to brains full of knowledge.

Image credit: USDA: National School Lunch Program (NSLP), via Wikimedia Commons.