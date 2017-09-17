Schools Increasingly Adopting Gender Inclusive Policies

In February of this year, the Justice Department under the Trump administration withdrew Obama-era protections for transgender students in public schools.
These guidelines supported trans students’ use of bathrooms and other facilities that aligned with their gender identity, leaving schools and school districts without clear federal guidelines for supporting the trans students who still attend these schools. In response, many school districts and state- and county-level Departments of Education have issued their own gender-inclusive guidelines and statements.
According to genderspectrum.org, nearly thirty schools, school districts, and Departments of Education have issued statements and guidelines, from Oklahoma to Tennessee to California to Washington D.C. The National Association of Elementary School Principals has also issued a call to action, reaffirming their commitment to inclusive schools and “the right of all students to attend school in an environment free from fear, violence, and intimidation, and calls educators to proactively support all students, regardless of race, ethnicity, ability, gender identity, or documentation status.”
And The National Associate of School Psychologists issued a press release strongly condemning the Trump Administration’s decision to rescind the federal guidelines for trans students, stating, “NASP respects a person’s right to express gender identity, and the right to modify gender expression when necessary for individual well-being. In addition, NASP supports all students’ right to explore and question their gender identity. NASP is committed to a policy of nondiscrimination and the promotion of equal opportunity, fairness, justice, and respect for all persons.”
Related: Trans and Cis Kids Similar in Gender Associated Preferences
According to data collected by the Human Rights Campaign, support for trans, gender diverse and other LGB-identified students in an inclusive school environment reduces bullying, improves academic achievement, and reduces missed days due to feeling unsafe at school, not just in LGBTQ identified students, but even those only perceived to be LGBTQ. A hostile school environment has been found to negatively affect all students, while a welcoming and inclusive school environment benefits all students.
HRC offers a wealth of guidelines and information through their Welcoming Schools program to cultivate a gender and LGBTQ inclusive school environment, and the NAESP has also released guidelines for educators, providing ten simple steps to make any school more inclusive, with such strategies adapted here:
- Use inclusive language on forms, handbooks and school/home communication
- Mirror diversity through books, media and curriculum
- Speak up and intervene to stop name-calling, harassment, and bullying
- Set an inclusive tone through both official policy statements and regular day-to-day connections
- Recognize that gender impacts all students and all children are limited by rigid gender norms
- Interrupt binary notions of gender, such as lining up boys and girls into groups for recess, or limiting dance classes to girls and contact sports only to boys
- Normalize gender diversity through posters, books, and other imagery
- Question limited portrayals of gender by integrating diverse content aimed at understanding gender into existing lesson plans
- Support self-reflection of students, educators and caregivers; communicate and engage with families on these topics
- Teach empathy and respect; talk to students about the importance of valuing everyone’s unique qualities.
Related: Toca Boca Offers New Inclusive Clothing For Kids
Attitudes and cultural norms surrounding gender and gender identity are shifting rapidly in the United States, regardless of any administration or policy that may try to drag us backwards. Schools are tasked with guiding and educating children of all races, ethnicities, family types, faiths, and gender identities; more and more schools and educators recognize the importance of inclusiveness, respect and diversity.
This is the world we live in, and we all have much more to gain from acceptance and understanding than from divisiveness.