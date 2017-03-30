Sex in Your 40s is a Revolution. OH YES!

If you had told me two decades ago that sex in my 40s would make my 20-something self blush, there’s a chance I would have put my hands over my ears and started chanting, “I can’t hear you!” Forty-something women were old. Did they even have sex? Like, ew.
I know better now. Us 40-something women are having incredible, empowering, down and dirty, mind-blowing, capital ‘O’ orgasmic sex. It’s the kind of sex none of us could have even imagined in our 20s. Then, sex was okay and fun, and perfectly fine. Now, I love having sex. I crave it, I need it, and when I have it, I own it.
In my 20s, my body was firmer, less creaky, and much more reliable. I had the unstoppable confidence that comes with youth. I thought I had all the answers. Finding someone to share my bed with was as simple as looking at someone sideways and, all too often, my only criteria were that someone wanted me and that they were vaguely appealing.
I found my self-worth in the desire of my partners and, so, I was rarely alone. In other words, I took no time to be with myself , to learn how to look inwards to find my value, relying instead on external sources. My confidence was strictly superficial and went no deeper than my (young and dewy) skin.
Now, my face and my body show that I’ve lived my life: that I’ve birthed two children, climbed out of a broken marriage and divorce, worked for a decade and a half in an unfulfilling job, struggled through earning a grueling second degree with two babies at home, felt the stigma and hardship of unemployment, and am trying to build a business that I love. I’ve been through some deeply low points and was diagnosed, finally, with anxiety and depression after years of struggling alone behind closed doors.
My body is softer, rounder, full of stretch marks and scars and, somehow, I get injured in my sleep. Being pregnant and aging changed me and, as someone whose confidence was tied directly to the way I looked, the physical changes were devastating. I felt like I’d lost all my ‘power.’
I now notice my changing body more with interest than mourning for my youth. Even though I’ve always believed intellectually that love and good sex is about more than surfaces, it is only in the past couple of years that I’ve started to truly feel this truth. I’ve realized that the best lover in the world can’t do a thing to get me to enjoy sex the way that my own deep self-love can. And I do love myself now: my loyal, healthy body and my warrior soul.
In my 20s, during sex I was aware – so aware – of how I looked, where my skin folded, how my hair looked, my facial expressions. I struck the poses, made the sounds, and followed the script I’d learned from movies and (really) bad non-feminist porn.
I was so busy acting the part that my animal instincts, the ones that would allow me to revel in my senses, were completely suppressed by my thinking mind. I thought my role was strictly to be pleasing to my partner, to make it an experience they would come back for. I, quite literally, never wondered once what they could do for me. Now, I’ve stopped listening to the messages from the outside and listen instead to the messages inside me.
I am my own best sex partner, even when I’m sharing my bed, because I take care of me. I ask for what I want, say what I don’t, and get such enjoyment from giving pleasure to someone. Instead of it feeling like a duty, it now feels like a version of power and it’s completely thrilling. I am in charge of what happens to my body and with my body. All of it – the mental and emotional rush, the raw physical pleasure – is invigorating and intoxicating.
I know from speaking to others that the sexual liberation of being a woman in her 40s is real and it feels like nothing short of a revolution. I spoke to few of the women I know– all fierce, smart, strong and soft, feminist, and sexy as all hell. Between them, they have a myriad of life experiences. I asked them for their thoughts on how sex in their 40s compares to sex in their 20s.
*Some names have been changed for privacy.
Elise: Two children (ages 11 and 8) with her partner of 22 years
I am a more confident lover now. I’m not too shy or embarrassed to express what I like and how to make me orgasm.
I’ve had the same lover for 22 years so the comfort level is high and my motivation for sex has become more about nurturing a loving relationship than passion or desire. I don’t really care about what my body looks like during sex. I know that it has accomplished a lot and a few fat rolls don’t bother me. I’m just happy that I’m still flexible!
I am also more open to try different things now than in my 20’s because the normal is so familiar, and maybe even, boring? But, I love that the 20-year-old boyfriend I had has developed into a 43-year-old man who is still able to grow with me sexually.
Heather: Single and dating
As a woman in my 40s I am much more in tune with my body and what I want during sex, so I’m able to communicate better to get what I want. I feel much more confident, happy and expressive now than when I was having sex in my 20s. I’ve found my wild side and am very comfortable showing it to my partners. I was so quiet during sex in my 20s and I would always want the lights out. I never asked for what I wanted and never initiated sex.
Kelly: Divorced with two kids (ages 15 and 12), dating but currently single
I now understand that men preferring ‘the perfect female body’ is a myth. I now know that some men prefer small breasts, older women and a little padding in certain places. It is so sexually liberating for women to learn that their ‘flaw’ is some man’s ‘fetish.’ Now, I feel sexy.
I learned the same thing about the myth of the perfect male body. I dated a lumpy guy and then I dated a supermodel type. All my life, I had been conditioned to think I should prefer the one who looked like photo on the back of my fashion magazine. But, I didn’t like it.
I felt like our bones were just banging together – his hip bones were as sharp as knives! I found I longed for the one who was softer around the middle. He was the one I wanted to dive into instead. This even surprised me. I am still learning what I like in my 40’s.
Angie: Married with three children (ages 11, 8, 5)
I am much more comfortable with my own body. I was raised to cover myself up. It’s only since my late 30s that I’ve felt more confident naked even though, by society’s standards, my body fit the mold better in my 20s. Now, I like receiving more than giving but, even so, I orgasm at least once every time I have sex. In my 20s, my partner would orgasm but I wouldn’t.
I actually like self-pleasure more now and never did in my 20s. I didn’t even really know how to masturbate.
Now, it’s lack of time and energy – not inhibition – that get in the way of having more sex. It’s ironic because my sex drive is so much higher now.
I regret that I didn’t experiment more with different people in my 20s when we were all looking to get into a long-term relationship. I wish I could give my 20-year-old self my 40s wisdom, confidence, and encourage her to have more sex with more people, with less inhibition and to ask for what she wants! Just ask for it – who cares?!
Jackie: Divorced, two children (ages 11 and 9), dated post-marriage and now living with her partner of three years
The thing is, you don’t know what you want when you’re in your 20s, even most of your 30s. At least, I didn’t. Especially when it came to sex. I knew I wanted it, and that I liked it, but I didn’t know my body and what really turned me on. Most of all, having that connection with your partner – the one that manifests itself into the trust and love combined with incredible sex – wasn’t on my radar, really, until I got older.
So, the knowing myself, and knowing what I need in a relationship and from my partner, makes sex in my 40s so much better. You can’t beat it, and I wouldn’t go back even if I could.