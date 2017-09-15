Sharenting: Are We Oversharing our Children’s Lives Online?

I joined my first online due date club when I was pregnant with my second child, so in a sense, my now thirteen-year-old has had a digital presence since before he was born. And it only grew from there.
Social media was often my saving grace as a young mom of a rather difficult infant and a busy toddler, then as a mom of three kids. It allowed me to connect with other moms going through similar challenges. It also helped me stay connected to family and friends, allowing them to take part in watching my kids grow up. Now for the first time we have a generation coming of age in this world of digital sharing, and there’s even a word for parents who post everything from Halloween photos to potty training photos:
Sharenting.
“Sharenting” is the frequent use of online social media by parents who share news, photos, and updates of their children. So basically, all of us. According to research from the University of Florida Levin College of Law, 92% of two-year-olds in the United States already have an online presence.
I have two teenagers and one preteen now, so what I share online about them has been on my mind quite a bit lately. Perhaps it’s hypocritical of me; I have been writing about them online on a regular basis for a while now. And though I always ask them if a personal story is okay to share, how much can a seven year old really understand the impact of that? I’ve taken steps to protect their identities, like not using their names and being vague about identifying information, but I’m well aware that it wouldn’t exactly be difficult to track them down if someone wanted to, for reasons of innocent curiosity or possibly something more nefarious.
But it’s not just the extreme scenarios of The Dark Internet; for my kids who are now coming of age and taking ownership of their own digital identities, there are real, pressing questions to deal with.
What does it mean for them when so much of their lives have already been shared? Will past posts about any behavioral or emotional troubles cause issues for employment? For college admissions? What if their friends or a significant other find a photo or story that was cute when they were two, but is now mortifying? What if they’re bullied because of it? Will there come a point when they feel they can no longer trust me with their private lives? Or, having grown up in an era of constant public sharing, will they have no desire for a private life at all, conducting themselves solely on the basis of potential views, retweets, and likes?
So far, my worst fears haven’t come true. My two teens have, as of now, chosen a modest online presence for themselves. (My preteen has not yet been handed the social media reins.) The things I write about them are pretty much par for the course (in other words, boring mom stuff they don’t care about.)
The embarrassing stories have yet to come back and haunt them. Even still, I’m pulling back on sharing now that they’re older; I ask for permission before posting anything, even a run-of-the-mill Facebook birthday photo or a trip we’re taking. I’ve even made an effort to keep my phone off and away, resisting the itchy camera-and-share finger and just being in the moment instead. And if I do take a photo, I’m more likely to keep it for myself or put it in a photo album that isn’t shared. Remember when we used to do that all the time?
The Levin legal study outlines some best practices for sharenting:
- Pay attention to privacy policies. Can you lock down privacy settings, limiting posts to say, only grandparents and close friends? If not, skip it and post somewhere with better security.
- Are your kids Googleable? Double check, then set up a Google alert to monitor the content that may be appearing.
- Some things might need to be anonymous. Sharing a painful personal story about your child can be cathartic and help connect people who are dealing with similar struggles, but sometimes we center our own narratives in these stories, and our children may not want it connected with them. Tell the story, help others, but keep names and details private.
- Watch out for location identifiers. Tagging a location has become a normal part of social sharing, but being able to easily find someone, their home, and their daily routine has pretty clear potential negatives, especially for children. Skip the location tag altogether, or tag it after the fact if you’d like to spread the word about that cool park or new museum exhibit.
- Ask before posting anything. Let kids veto if they’re uncomfortable or embarrassed in any way.
- Careful with the cute kids in the bathtub photos (or any state of undress). They’re completely innocent to us, of course, but not to everyone.
- Consider your future child. One day they won’t be cute little kids at all. If your child’s future self was reading that post or seeing that picture, how do you think they would feel? How would it impact how they see themselves and navigate the world? Is it information you would want someone to publicly share about you?
I’m on record as being pro-technology in almost all cases. It has enriched my and my children’s lives in countless ways, the good far outweighing the bad. I just think it’s worth considering that what we post about our kids online really belongs to them and not to us, that we are the temporary guardians of their online identities until they can take over that burden themselves.
Taking a moment to be conscientious about what we share about our children on social media can really go a long way. It’s certainly a lesson I needed to learn.