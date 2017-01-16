Sharing Martin Luther King Jr.’s Legacy with Young Children

“Life’s most persistent question is: What are you doing for others”
-Martin Luther King Jr.
Martin Luther King Jr.’s nonviolent social activism helped to change the course of history in the United States. He believed that every person can make a positive difference in their community. His campaigns and teachings focused on alleviating poverty, ending racism and uniting communities in understanding and love.
What better way to honor the struggle, sacrifice and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. than to take action with service to others!
I challenge you to make King’s holiday a day on, rather than a day-off, working to teach your children and serve your neighbors and communities inspired by the actions of Martin Luther King Jr.
Teach
Read: There are many good children’s books that help bring awareness and understanding of Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy. Check out this post for a great list of early readers and picture story books that are appropriate for young children.
Watch Video Clips: Check out these 3 Short Videos for Teaching Kids about Martin Luther King Jr. Kid President also has an insightful and entertaining video sharing the story of Martin Luther King Jr. at a child’s level.
Create: Pinterest abounds with creative ideas to ideal for a classroom, homeschool or after-school setting. Every year I work with my kindergarten students to create this simple, yet stunning mural to adorn the hallway outside of my classroom and to serve as a reminder of King’s legacy.
Serve
Family Community Service: Consider participating in family oriented volunteer or serve project activities. Check out these links for some great ideas:
- Family Friendly Volunteering: Ideas from A-Z .
- GenerationOn: Resources for kids, teens, parents and teachers
- Doing Good Together: Project ideas for home and in the community
Don’t let Martin Luther King Jr. Day pass by without paying tribute to this important individual.
Image Credits: Mike Licht, Alves Family, Seattle Municipal Archives