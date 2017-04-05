Should Kids Get An Allowance Or Be Paid for Chores?

Studies reveal that money habits are formed by age seven, so it’s important that we help develop and nurture our child’s relationship with money. Does this mean we pay them to do chores or give them an allowance?

Our relationship with money is complex, and its foundation is often set in childhood. Maybe you grew up in a house where money — or a shortage of it — was seen as a source of stress. Perhaps it was something that brought stability and possibility.

Do you count every penny, whether or not that kind of frugality is merited, to the point of forbidding yourself any pleasureful leeway? Or, do you spend beyond your means, enjoying the fleeting joy that comes with a new purchase, and then feel stressed about your credit card bill?

When you think of money management now, does it trigger feelings of anxiety, or is it merely another mundane but otherwise harmless chore for you to manage, like grocery shopping?

As a parent, developing and nurturing our child’s early, foundational relationship with money falls to us. They see our relationship with money, feel its impact – whether good or bad, and start to form their own associations and feelings about it.

Often, a child’s first dealings with money come from either receiving an allowance or being paid to help out with chores around the house. Which model teaches them lessons that will serve them well in life? Is one better than the other? We spoke to some parenting and child experts as well as some seasoned mothers to hear what they had to say.

Making Allowances

“Allowance should not be tied to chores,” says peaceful parenting expert and coach, Sarah Rosensweet. “Children should help around the house simply because they are members of the family. The family is a team and each member helps out for the greater good of the whole. If you pay a child to empty the dishwasher, they are only doing it for themselves and not because they want to help the family. The day will come when your ten-year-old decides they have enough money right then and decide not to empty the dishwasher.“

Carolynn Darrell, a child development specialist, agrees with Rosensweet that being part of a family means that each member plays their part and that it shouldn’t be tied to money. She believes giving children an allowance is part of teaching them good money habits.

“In our house, we give three dollars a week, and they put it into three jars: one for spending, one for saving, one for donation,” she says. “Even if we don’t use this exact formula as adults, it is a good way to get kids in the habit of learning about places we can put our money. They need their own money so they to learn about how to handle, save, spend, donate and even how to make big mistakes with it.”

“They know it takes two weeks to save up for a their favorite chocolate treat and so the reward isn’t immediate. For bigger items, like collector cards, it takes several weeks. As adults, we use these decision-making skills every day, about saving, spending, our values and wants, needs.”

Giving children the opportunity to practice these skills when they’re young will help them to develop skills that will serve them well later in life. Part of that is letting them make bad choices, too.

“Buying a poorly made dollar-store toy that falls apart is a good lesson about value,” says Darrell. “You can warn them it may happen but then let them make the choice about whether or not to buy it.”

Natural consequences – like ending up with a broken toy and no money – is an effective way to learn a lesson. It’s a lesson that is best learned when young instead of as an adult when the stakes are much higher.

Dominica Larkin is a mother of three boys and the Executive Director of MumNet, a not-for-profit mother’s network organization. “Once we started paying our boys an allowance they had clear rules that they had to save as well as pay for anything they wanted such as treats and toys. No advances or parents covering the tax. They have to learn to save, math skills, and delayed gratification. They are such important life skills.”

Sharri Kirton pays her 12-year-old daughter a weekly allowance and expects her help around the house when asked as well as complete some daily chores.

“There are times when life gets really busy or she’s not well that she gets a break and still gets her allowance,” says Richardson. “But, if she just didn’t help out or gave us a lot of grief about helping out, her allowance would be reduced or taken away that week. We are trying to teach her what will be the expectation when she is not in this house and working in a real job.”

One more bonus of building up that sense of a unified family team: “Helping with household chores also makes children feel valuable, contributing members of the family and therefore good about themselves,“ says Rosensweet.

Pay for Service

On the flip side, entrepreneur and mother Lianne Kim feels giving her child a small payment for chores is setting her up for future success. “I believe in fostering a healthy work ethic, especially if the child is interested,” says Kim. “I personally was never handed money for nothing. I always had to earn it.”

If both stances appeal to you, there is some middle ground. Although Rosensweet and Darrell aren’t keen on the idea of paying children to do everyday chores, they do feel there is space to give children the opportunity to work a little harder and get a little more in return.

“You can have some over-and-above jobs that you pay kids for if they want to earn extra,” says Rosensweet.

“The more opportunities we can give kids to learn ‘real life’ skills on a smaller scale, the more prepared they will be for adulthood,” Darrell says.

“If they want to earn money to perhaps purchase a bigger ticket item, you can set up a small contracted job with them. Draft a contract: Robert will do this, X number of times a week and will earn $X as an addition to their family allowance. Have both of you sign it and put it up on the fridge. Be realistic with what you set out so you both have a positive outcome. Give them more responsibility as they can handle it.”