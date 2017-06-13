Should Parents Keep Up with Digital Trends?

The other day, my nine-year-old asked me if there were cars when I was as kid. Not too long ago, my daughter was stunned when I told her that I used to walk home from school without even having a cell phone.
Things are moving at an insane pace these days and just when I feel I’m on top of all the latest social media trends and down with the kids, whatever the language I’ve just learned is has already become old news.
The truth is that I find it exhausting, the idea of trying to keep up what the current ‘thing’ is. I would prefer to just throw up my hands.
But then I remember a conversation I had with my grandmother in the early 1990s, right around the time it was becoming clear that the Internet was becoming indispensable. She told me — in her sweet, lovely, grandma way – that she didn’t understand the point of it and asked me to tell her why it was worth learning about. I found myself stumbling through an explanation, but couldn’t articulate it in a way that convinced my grandmother it was any better than flipping through dusty index cards in the library.
As a parent, I know I can’t keep my head in the sand and pretend that the digital world doesn’t exist. As tempting as it might be to throw my hands up in the air and say that it’s all beyond me, that would be akin to not learning the language that my children speak. So, even if I have no personal interest in the latest YouTubers, it’s important to me because it is the world my children know.
Instead of putting pressure on yourself to stay on top of it all, try using these two central goals as your compass as you navigate your child’s digital reality.
Goal 1: Stay engaged with your kids.
The goal shouldn’t be to keep up with the latest technology and digital trends. It isn’t realistic and is therefore overwhelming. Trying to keep up with all the latest social media platforms, apps, YouTubers, Viners (already in the past), and so on would be a full-time role and would leave any parent spinning. As you learned, the trends would be changing. You’d be running to stand still.
Instead, keep your focus on staying engaged with your kids. Learn what they are into and wade in at least enough to know the language, the general gist, risks, and what your kids get from it.
Staying engaged with our kids – in any realm in their life – is about nurturing relationships and their safety.
Goal 2: Equip your children with life skills.
We don’t expect our children to know basic life skills in the real world and this follows in the digital world too. In the same way that we teach our children how to engage politely, kindly, thoughtfully, and safely with others day-to-day, we are their guides on the rules of engagement digital world too.
Even if you don’t know the particulars of how Snapchat (or other digital technology and social media) works, you do know the basic rules of engagement and social boundaries. They aren’t so different from the offline rules: be kind and respectful, don’t shame or bully, don’t reveal too much information about yourself, don’t share others’ likeness or information without permission, think before you speak.
Of course some of these rules are amplified in the online world by virtue of its reach and its permanence. Whereas in the ‘real’ world, a misspoken word can be rectified with a heartfelt apology and it goes no further, the online world has a bigger, permanent reach.
Here are a couple of great websites to help you figure it all out:
Cyberwise: No Grownup Left Behind!
The Online Mom: Supporting Your Digital Lifestyle