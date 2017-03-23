Silent Endometriosis Is More Common Than You Think

It’s Endometriosis Awareness Month, and we’ll share some information you may not know about the disease. Experts believe Asymptomatic Endometriosis (Silent Endometriosis) affects approximately 45% of women.
The missing symptoms in Silent Endometriosis often make diagnosis elusive.
My husband and I tried to build our family for many years. After two years with our regular obstetrician, we were referred to a reproductive endocrinologist. This doctor found me to be fabulously fertile according to egg reserve and hormone levels.
He even dismissed my previous diagnosis of polycystic ovarian syndrome since I only had two symptoms that could be attributed to such, and those were iffy at best. So, when he suggested laparoscopic surgery to see what might have been preventing us from getting pregnant, even after artificial inseminations, I was shocked when he told me I had stage III-moderate endometriosis.
Related: Endometriosis: Hard to Pronounce, Even Harder to Live With
There are four stages of endometriosis, and I’d honestly never suffered any of the excruciating pain I thought was the clearcut (and most telling) associated symptom with endo. Nor did I ever suffer from any other symptoms I thought I knew, with the exception of infertility. Only when he showed me the pictures that proved it to be pretty present did I actually believe him.
Turns out that endometriosis can be considered asymptomatic — or, at least, fairly invisible. Dr. Jeffrey Braverman, founder of Braverman IVF and Reproductive Immunology says that many women with asymptomatic endometriosis suffer from elevated FSH (follicle stimulating hormone) levels as well as low AMH (anti-mullerian hormone) levels — two hormones intricately tied with fertility and pregnancy success.
Dr. Braverman also finds that women who have asymptomatic endometriosis also may experience lower numbers of eggs, with poorer quality and/or may suffer from recurrent miscarriages.
Often, those suffering from silent endometriosis don’t even know they have it until they face fertility problems, or, as Dr. Braverman says, other immune related issues such as pelvic inflammation or elevated NK activity (Natural Killer cells that present heightened autoimmune response when elevated).
Dr. Tamer Seckin is a well-known gynecologist who has specialized for over 20 years in advanced laparoscopic surgery exclusively for endometriosis and fibroids, and goes so far to say that endometriosis has a component of silent epidemic.
He estimates that in addition to the six million women in the United States pathologically diagnosed with endometriosis (the only way to truly diagnose is through laparoscopy), there are possibly another two to three million without the typical symptoms, many of whom are never even diagnosed.
He says that the best way to treat endometriosis is with early detection and intervention, but often the ‘taboo’ menstruation talk often forces women to accept the excruciating pain as part of their womanhood, and to forge on as their mothers before them did.
This mentality alone is reason enough to be more open in discussions about menstruation, and less tolerant of attempts to downplay the seriousness of PMS/PMDD or other menstruation associated issues.
Related: Period Power; Rethinking Menstruation
The problem with asymptomatic endometriosis, though, is that when there are very few symptoms typically associated endometriosis present, early detection and intervention is not always an option. By the time asymptomatic endometriosis is diagnosed (if it is at all), the effects can be longstanding and severe.
And so…for many, like me, asymptomatic endometriosis may make you feel alone and somewhat crazy, especially if you suffer from infertility like I did. There is conflicting opinion on whether or not treatment of endometriosis makes a difference in fertility; for me, it did not, as it still took IVF for me to get pregnant because of poor egg quality.
But simply *knowing* that there is such a thing as endometriosis without the typical symptomatology most women think of when they hear endometriosis can make a difference in the care you seek, as well as the care you receive.
Finding resources on asymptomatic endometriosis is often difficult, as most organizations focus on the pain of endometriosis. Know though, especially if you are having difficulty conceiving, that asymptomatic endometriosis exists, and is far more common than most, clinicians included, may know. You are not alone.
Photo: Katie Tegtmeyer/flickr