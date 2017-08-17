Why This Soothing Weighted Blanket Gives Mom a Great Sleep

By DIANA FARIA
For those who struggle with anxiety and stress, this weighted blanket may give you the best sleep of your life.
Having a good night’s sleep is an integral part of keeping us happy and healthy throughout our lives and when you don’t have those precious few hours, your whole life may become off-balance. Instead of turning to pharmaceuticals, it might be worthwhile to try out something you may not even have thought about: changing your blanket.
Depending on your weight, adults can choose between a 7-15 lbs blanket which will allow you to feel calm, collected and experience a deep relaxation you may not have had with a regular ol’ blanket. There is even a 5 lbs blanket which works for children who are between 30-50lbs. Its exterior is made with cotton and the inside is filled with safe, non-toxic hypo-allergenic plastics poly pellets for weight.
The blanket’s extra weight triggers the brain to release dopamine and serotonin, both of which are known for improving your mood and calming your mind and body. Now only does it work wonderfully for those who experience anxiety and stress, but it also may be beneficial for those with other conditions such as ADHD, Asperger’s or those on the autism spectrum. You may never go back to your flimsy old blanket again!