STIs in Pregnancy: What You Need To Know

Pregnancy has a way of making you take a more focused look at your own health, an ironic upside to growing another human.
While some aspects – like diet and exercise – are often possible to handle on your own, there are others for which your health care provider is necessary. Knowing your Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) status takes on even greater importance because of significant potential complications for the pregnancy and the risk of transmission to your baby.
Many STIs are actually asymptomatic, so you might not have any indication at all that you’re a carrier. At your first prenatal visit, you should be offered testing for some of the more common STIs and HIV. If diagnosed, you’ll be offered appropriate treatment. Treatments can be less effective in pregnancy, so it’s important to get follow-up testing afterwards to make sure it worked.
Here are some of the most common STIS, and what you need to know:
1. Chlamydia
Symptoms:
Chlamydia usually has no symptoms, which makes testing all the more important.
Risks:
Although it is not associated with any consistent problems in pregnancy, it may be connected to preterm labor. The bigger concern, though, is with transmission to your baby. A full 50% of babies born vaginally to an infected mother will contract the infection. Although, having a caesarean section does decrease the risk, babies born this way – even with the bag of waters intact – can still get infected.
Babies who do get infected have a 20% risk of developing conjunctivitis (pink eye), and 20% can develop pneumonia.
Treatment:
The good news is that chlamydia is usually taken care of with a round of antibiotics. It’s critical that your sexual partner(s) also get treatment. If not, you risk being re-infected. Follow-up testing should be done at 3-4 weeks post-treatment.
2. Gonorrhea
Symptoms:
Gonorrhea often has no symptoms so, as with chlamydia, this makes getting tested important. A burning sensation while peeing is the most common symptom, though it isn’t always present.
Risks:
Gonorrhea in pregnancy has risks for both mom and baby. It’s linked to miscarriage, infection of the amniotic sac and fluid, premature birth, premature rupture of membranes (water breaking), and low birth weight, and can lead to pelvic inflammatory disease (PID). Babies are also at risk if born vaginally.
Treatment:
Gonorrhea is usually easily treated with antibiotics. Sexual partner(s) should also be tested and treated, and sex should be avoided until treatment is complete. Follow-up testing afterwards to be sure the infection has been cleared.
3. Syphilis
Symptoms:
This disease has had an unfortunate resurgence in recent years. Syphilis symptoms can be confusing because of the different stages that may or may not overlap, and there might be times when there are no symptoms at all.
It usually starts with a sore called a chancre near or in the vagina, vulva, anus, mouth, and in men, the penis, foreskin, and scrotum. It can hide or seem like a pimple or ingrown hair because it doesn’t hurt.
In the secondary stage, there’s usually a non-itchy rash and many symptoms that seem flu-like: mild fever, muscle aches, swollen glands. You might also get more sores.
Risks:
Even in its early latent phase (usually within a year of infection), syphilis can have serious consequences in pregnancy, including stillbirth, preterm birth, congenital abnormalities, and active infection at the time of delivery.
It’s transmitted across the placenta as early as 14 weeks or at delivery.
With early latent stage syphilis, there’s a 40% risk your baby will get congenital syphilis (10% in late latent stage), which can lead to serious multiple organ complications. The risk of passing it on with untreated primary or secondary syphilis is up to 100%. With treatment, the risk goes way down.
Treatment:
Syphilis is easily curable with penicillin in its early stages, which is why regular testing is so important.
4. Hepatitis B
Symptoms:
Hepatitis B is a liver infection that can vary pretty dramatically between people, from benign cold-like symptoms to much more serious lifelong conditions.
Risks:
Hepatitis B can be transmitted to your baby at delivery if nothing is done to prevent it. Babies who are infected have a risk as high as 90% of being chronic carriers, which can lead to liver disease and liver cancer.
Treatment:
The good news is, 95% of newborn infections can be prevented with a vaccine given at birth, and doses at 1 and 6 months of age.
5. Herpes
Symptoms:
Genital lesions or sores although can be asymptomatic.
Risks:
With Herpes, the greatest risk is transmission to the baby because of the serious complications it can cause. The risk is highest if there is an active outbreak near the time of delivery, and particularly if it’s a first outbreak or if it’s a recurring infection.
The risk is lower if Herpes is acquired earlier in pregnancy or Herpes is acquired during the third trimester, or if there’s an active outbreak in the third trimester.
Treatment:
Women who have had an outbreak within the past year can take medication from 36 weeks pregnancy onward to lower the risk of an outbreak or asymptomatic shedding. If there is an active outbreak at the time of delivery – especially if lesions are large and very near the vagina – a caesarean section is recommended.
6. HPV (human papillomavirus)
Symptoms:
Genital warts that usually appear in small cauliflower-like clusters that may burn or itch.
Risks:
The risk of transmission to babies is actually low and respiratory papillomatosis (RRP) in babies and children is rare.
Treatment:
The effectiveness of treatment is low in pregnancy and your care provider may suggest waiting until after to treat it. If the vaginal area is obstructed by a large number of warts or there’s a risk of bleeding, a caesarean may be recommended.
7. HIV (human immunodeficiency virus)
Symptoms:
Symptoms can include rapid weight loss, recurring fever and night sweats, chronic fatigue, rashes, sores, diarrhea, coughing.
Complications and Treatment:
A diagnosis of HIV in pregnancy requires complex and attentive prenatal care by a specialist.
With diagnosis and effective management in pregnancy and the first few weeks of newborn care, the risk of transmission to a baby is reduced from 25% to less than 2%.
Further resources:
