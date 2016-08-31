Why We Need to Stop Asking People if They’re Having Kids

First Comes Love. Then Comes Marriage. Then Comes a Baby in the Baby Carriage…

RIGHT?

This may not always be the case.

On average, 43% of women ages 15-44 years old have children.

Approximately 45% of married couples will go through a divorce.

While my statistics may be a bit rough (thank you Google!), these two absolutely life-changing events seem to be equally plausible and I want to make a point. Stay with me.

I imagine most married folks would be extremely offended if I asked them when they are planning to have a divorce, or if they have ever thought about it. My intuition tells me it wouldn’t be appropriate to ask “you have been married a few years now Sally, isn’t it about time to kick your hubby to the curb?” as I chatted casually with a colleague over coffee.

This begs me to ask—if divorce is almost equally likely, why do we then think it is acceptable dinner table conversation to ask whether or not a couple will have children? After all, having children is not something we HAVE to do. Divorce is not something we have to do either. And quite frankly, to me, these are both personal matters.

I don’t believe it is ever okay to ask someone about having children and I have a few reasons why:

1) They may not Want Children (or More Children):

For the longest time I was not sure that I wanted children. I have selfish tendencies. I love to sleep. I am not crafty. Not even a little. Tantrums and messy diaper disasters from my babysitting days often haunted me. When people would ask me whether or not I was having children I would often lie to avoid having that conversation.

You know the one.

“You will regret it.”

At the time, I didn’t know if I would.

More women are choosing not to have children. According to the United States Census Bureau, 2014 data unveiled the largest percentage of childless women since the data has been collected in 1976. Part of the shift is due to the fact that women are now waiting until they are older to have children (1).

Mothers and fathers do not always know they want to be parents. They do not always know whether they want one child or four. Partners may be unsure about the ideal size of their family too thus adding additional stress to the question.

2) They May be Trying to Have Children (or More Children):

Infertility is certainly not a topic to be taken lightly.

Once a woman decides she desires a child and starts trying for one, suddenly everyone around her is pregnant. The woman next to her at the bank. Her best friend (that wasn’t even trying). Her sister. Her dog. Anyone else remember Charlotte’s jealous outburst toward her preggo pup Elizabeth Taylor on Sex and the City?

While I was extremely happy for the pregnant women in my life while I was trying to conceive, I could not help but get tearful about all of the baby bumps I ran into as the months went by. Yet another person asking me whether or not I wanted a child was the absolute last question I wanted to hear.

3) They May Have Lost a Child (or Children):

Approximately 10-25% of all recognized pregnancies will end in miscarriage (2). Many folks choose to stay silent about this devastating experience.

4) It Really is None of Your Business

While certain family members and best friends may get a free pass for this question, for most of you, to be honest, it is none of your business. The emotional “baggage” that often comes with the topic may be more heavy than one can carry. Having children, or more children, means discussion about health issues, finances and family dynamics to name just a few.

While this seemingly harmless question may not bother some, it may be quite unsettling for others.

**In addition, it’s equally important to keep in mind that women are not the only ones who can “have” children. Families are beautifully diverse today and this question may not be well-received by anyone wishing for a child. We ALL face unique struggles when choosing to start or expand a family.**

If a woman wants to tell you she is pregnant she will.

If someone wants to tell you they are trying to get pregnant or adopt a child they will.

They will tell you when they are ready (or perhaps when they cannot hide it any longer).

Until then, please consider staying silent about the plans for their womb and ask about weekend plans instead.

References:

(1) http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2015/04/09/childless-more-women-are-not-having-kids-says-census_n_7032258.html

(2) http://americanpregnancy.org/pregnancy-complications/miscarriage/

Photo Credit: Mitya Ku via Flickr.com.