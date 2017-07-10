Studies Suggest Children Experience Bullying More by Their Friends

Studies show that children, particularly obese children, are more likely to experience bullying from those who they consider a friend.
You’re probably familiar with the term “frenemies” — a term that indicates someone who is a friend and an enemy at the same time. And you might remember the movie “Mean Girls,” which is pretty much about a group of frenemies.
Now it seems as if our children are living in their real-life versions of Mean Girls. Your child might think his friends are great until he becomes the target of their humiliation and teasing. These bullies also know things about your child that others might not, including how to upset them the most.
That topic tends to be their weight. Obesity is on the rise in the United States. It is often a sensitive topic for children who have little understanding as to how to make the problem stop.
Obesity Leads to Extra Bullying
Obese children already tend to have a harder time fitting in with their peers. They may feel the need to act silly or do things to make others laugh as a way to make people like them. These children are also more likely to accept the treatment dished out from their friends, in fear of having no friends.
A few studies confirmed these beliefs. In June, two studies stated that obese or overweight children experience more bullying from their “friends.” Unfortunately, this bullying does nothing to help the child who is overweight.
Experts thought that, because obesity is more common, children might be more accepting. The evidence is showing that these children are still feeling consistent rejection from their peers.
Effects of Frenemies
Bullying from those that you might consider a friend can lead to multiple issues. These children are more likely to have emotional health issues. Also, it could lead to more weight gain for the child. Obesity increases the risk of high blood pressure, Type 2 Diabetes and other health risks.
“Overweight kids who experience peer rejection and social isolation are likely to exercise less, have greater food intake, and have fewer positive role models for healthy habits and a healthy weight,” according to de lay Haye.
Are Parents Encouraging The Bullying?
Parents may be encouraging the dislike of obese people through their actions, without an intention. If we tell ourselves that we are fat or mention needing to lose weight, children can pick up on the idea that being overweight is a bad quality.
It is important for parents to encourage our children to look beyond the surface. Rather than complimenting how your child looks in a certain outfit or their weight, parents can compliment their great sense of humor or ability to be helpful. Switching gears on how we look at other people and the qualities that matter the most can lead to the greatest reduction in bullying.