Study: ADHD Is A Brain Disorder

New research confirms that people with ADHD have noticeable differences in five different regions of the brain compared to those who do not have ADHD, and the differences are particularly noticeable in children.
This new study has a sample size of over 3,200 people, the largest sample to date in a study that examines brain and brain volume in people with ADHD. The study compared the brains of 1,713 people diagnosed with ADHD and 1,529 without between the ages of four and 63.
MRI scans measured brain volume and seven regions of the brain thought to be associated with ADHD, and researchers documented whether or not those with ADHD had ever taken medication to treat it, with Ritalin being a commonly prescribed ADHD drug.
Researchers found that overall volume of the brain and five regions of the brain were smaller within people who had ADHD. Of the five regions associated with ADHD — the caudate nucleus, putamen, nucleus accumbens, amygdala and hippocampus — researchers theorize that the amygdala’s regulation of emotion and the hippocampus’s role in motivation and emotion may give significant insight into how to best work with children in both classroom and home settings.
The differences were more significantly prominent in children with ADHD. Researchers propose that ADHD is a brain disorder and that delays in the development of certain brain regions can indicate ADHD characteristics.
ADHD symptoms present as inattention and impulsive actions and/or hyperactivity. It affects more than 5% of people under the age of 18. Over two-thirds of those diagnosed as children continue to present symptoms as adults.
Lead author of the study, Dr. Martine Hoogman of the Raboud University Medical Center, says that the new research confirms that there are indeed differences in the brain structures of those with ADHD, therefore making ADHD a clinical disorder of the brain. He says that these findings should hopefully reduce any stigmas associated with ADHD, as well as remove the idea that ADHD is a ‘label’ for difficult children or poor parenting skills.
Photo Credit: Philippe Put