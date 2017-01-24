Study: Adults Can Remember Aspects of Their Birth Language

Babies can retain knowledge of the language spoken to them at birth. A new study reveals that babies can retain knowledge of the language spoken to them in the first few months of life.

The study, published in Royal Society Open Science, conducted by a team of international researchers, studied a group of adults who had been adopted from Korea as babies. The adults were raised in Dutch homes where no Korean was not spoken.

When members of this study group were asked to repeat Korean sounds, they performed similarly to a group that was not exposed to the Korean language at a young age. However, after receiving some training, the members of the group that had been adopted from Korea performed much better than members of the group not adopted from Korea.

What does this mean? Dr. Jiyoun Choi, one of the study’s researchers, told the BBC: “The language learning process occurs very early in life, and useful language knowledge is laid down in the very early months of life as our study suggests.”

Choi also advised parents to talk to their babies as much as possible because they absorb what their parents are saying.


