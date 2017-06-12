Amber Teething Necklaces May Pose Strangulation Risk

While many parents embrace amber teething necklaces as a natural approach to easing teething pain, a new scientific study concluded that they could pose a strangulation risk to children.
Science often reinforces common sense: necklaces can pose a risk if the wearer can’t get them off. And since teething babies don’t yet have the dexterity to unclasp necklaces, they may pose a safety risk— especially if a tottering child gets the necklace caught on a strong object.
Proponents of amber teething necklaces claim that when worn against the skin, the amber releases succinic acid. While many may believe these necklaces are made of stone, the amber is formed from tree resin; tree resins offer the highest amount of naturally occurring succinic acid. When worn and warmed through skin contact, the resin releases the acid, which natural health advocates claim can address inflammation throughout the body.
A research team in Canada recently presented their findings at the Canadian Pediatric Society’s conference held in Vancouver. The study was co-authored by Lucy Soudek, a medical school student, Edward Moffatt, a materials engineer, and Dr. Robyn McLaughlin, a pediatrician. They shared that their study found that many amber teething necklaces won’t release when under pressure.
Researchers purchased and tested 15 different brands of amber necklaces readily available in Canada; the necklaces had either pop clasps or screw clasps. They applied 15 pounds of force for 10 seconds and found that only 8 of the 15 necklaces broke. While the pop clasps did release, none of the screw clasps did.
They then repeated the experiment with 10 necklaces using 1.6 pounds of force, which is the force needed to choke a child. Only two necklaces released with the applied decrease force.
Traditional teething rings, rubbing the gums, and/or gumming frozen foods in mesh feeders are all safer options when compared to the risk posed by amber teething necklaces.