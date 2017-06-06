Study: Are Dads More Gentle With Their Daughters?

There’s no doubt that dads care for their children regardless of gender. The question is: Do they treat them the same? A recent study finds significant differences in how fathers treat their sons versus how they treat their daughters.
If you are a parent, it’s highly likely that you’ve heard your child yell, “That’s not fair!” when it comes to issues surrounding their sibling. Next time you hear that phrase, it might be worth examining whether or not there is any truth to their feelings, especially if their sibling is of the opposite sex.
Emerging research from Emory University and the University of Arizona is shedding light on inconsistencies between the way fathers behave around their sons and daughters. The findings were published in the journal, Behavioral Neuroscience.
According to the new research, fathers tend to be more attentive and responsive to their toddler daughters than to their sons. The study used data from 52 heterosexual fathers of toddlers in the Atlanta area. For two days, the dads agreed to wear a portable recording device that turned on every 9 minutes to record 50-second snippets, the contents of which were then analyzed.
The researchers noticed a difference in the way that the fathers interacted with their children. For example, the men were more responsive to their crying daughter compared to their crying son. Additionally, the fathers sang more frequently to their daughters and spoke more openly about emotions, such as sadness.
They utilized more analytical language with girls, such as “all,” “below,” and “much.” With the boys, the fathers used more language related to power and achievement such as “best,” “win,” “super,” and “top.” Further, the men engaged in more rough-and-tumble play with the boys.
The study also revealed that fathers, when speaking with their daughters, used more words associated with the body, such as “belly,” “foot,” and “tummy.” “This finding is relevant to research indicating that preadolescent girls are more likely to report body dissatisfaction,” wrote the authors.
In addition to the voice recordings, the fathers also had an MRI brain scan while viewing photos of unknown people, as well as photos of their child with various facial expressions. Lead author, Jennifer Mascaro, found that the brains of fathers with daughters reacted more robustly to their child’s happy expressions. However, the brains of fathers with sons responded most to their child’s neutral expressions.
While the study displayed that fathers tend to treat daughters and sons differently, it does not indicate what long-term impact behavioral differences will have on children.
“These differences are showing up really early in children that are 1 and 2 years old,” Mascaro told CBS News. “The idea that we could have unintentional or maybe even in some cases intentional biases in the way we interact with our kids and how we prepare them for the world, I think that is a good realization.
Perhaps the phrase “daddy’s little girl” is not so cliché after all.