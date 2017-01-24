Study: Biomarker Predicts Depression During Pregnancy

A study has found a biomarker that can predict women who are more likely to develop depression during pregnancy — the same biomarker that predicts babies with a low birth weight.
The study, published in the journal Psychoneuroendocrinology, furthers the evidence that depression has a biophysical root, revealing that a blood test can be done to detect whether a pregnant woman will be affected by it.
Depression affects as many as 1 in 7 pregnant women and, if untreated, can predispose new mothers to continue their depression after delivery or to develop other postpartum mood disorders.
Like other forms of clinical depression, perinatal depression not only creates feelings of sadness and apathy, but can become severe enough to create suicidal thoughts. Depression can also affect how the mother bonds with her unborn baby, which can then make for a more difficult transition after the baby’s delivery.
Pregnant women do not have to live with untreated depression. If identified, there are effective treatment options — medications, counseling, and lifestyle changes.
The trick is to identify depression symptoms. Women affected may not sense that what they’re feeling needs to be addressed. Nearly all pregnant women, especially first-time mothers, have periods when they have some of the same feelings as pregnant women with depression, such as:
- Anger or irritability
- Lack of interest in the baby
- Appetite changes
- Sleep disturbances
- Crying and sadness
- Guilt, shame, or hopelessness
- Loss of joy or pleasure in previous interests
The difference: Women with depression experience most of these feelings at the same time for an extended period of time, and may also have thoughts of self-harm or harming their baby. Women with depression during pregnancy have a more difficult time finding healthy ways to cope with these feelings, getting back to a healthy outlook on their pregnancy and life, and seeking appropriate help.
There is also the problem in how our society tells us that pregnancy is supposed to be an exciting, happy time in our lives as we anticipate becoming a new mother. There is a wide continuum of emotions that come with every pregnancy, and those emotions are not all on the happy end.
Women who are suffering from depression are feeling emotions mostly at the other end of the spectrum, so they may already feel on the outs — without the stigma surrounding mental illness, and that includes depression during pregnancy. No one wants to feel that something is wrong with them, and while science increasingly shows that mental illness has medical causes, there continues to be a prevalent attitude in our society that depression is “all in the head.”
Previous studies have found that lower levels of a biomarker identified as BDNF (brain-derived neurotrophic factor) is associated with depression in non-pregnant adults. This new study applied this knowledge to pregnant women, finding that BDNF levels change during pregnancy, and how those levels change can lead to depression in the mother.
Typical BDNF levels drop significantly from the first through the third trimesters, before increasing in the postpartum. Racially, perinatal BDNF levels were higher among black women than white women.
Taking racial differences into account, lower-than-typical BDNF levels in the second and third trimesters predict depression in the third trimester.
Furthermore, significantly lower BDNF levels in the third trimester are associated with infants born at a low birth weight — though there was no consistent link to depressive symptoms in the mother, suggesting that low birth weight is a function of BDNF separate from maternal depression.
This opens the door to the possibility that health care providers may only need to screen for perinatal depression as they already do for other common pregnancy complications, such as anemia, gestational diabetes, and preeclampsia.
Even better, researchers found that while BDNF levels can be increased through medication, a simple lifestyle change can be just as effective — exercise. With approval from her health care provider, this study suggests that staying physically active during pregnancy can help a woman maintain her BDNF levels and therefore ward off depression as well as protect her baby’s growth.
I know (first-hand) the temptations of not getting off the couch when you’re pregnant, but physical activity seems a small price to pay to protect our minds and our babies.