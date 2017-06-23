Study: Birth Month May Impact Health Later in Life

Spanish scientists have discovered a link between birth month and what types of diseases might afflict you later in life.
For the past 2,500 years, many of the teachings of Hippocrates have fallen to the wayside with the advancement of Western Medicine, including astrology. It appears that some of his teachings may not be so far off.
In a recent study, researchers from the University of Alicante in Spain measured the association between birth months and 27 chronic diseases. Utilizing the health records of close to 30,000 people, the scientists hoped to discover whether or not there was a link between the month a person was born and their long-term health. The findings were published in the June edition of Medicina Clinica.
“In this study, we have evidenced a significant association between the month of birth and the occurrence of various chronic diseases and long-term health problems,” lead author Jose Antonio Quesada told The Telegraph.
The researchers note that the paper is not intended to establish causality. They could only speculate as to the causes; they suggest that various environmental factors such as Vitamin D levels, seasonal exposures to viruses, allergy levels, air temperature, and exposure to ultraviolet rays may impact the infant in utero or during the first few months of life.
The study found many interesting links between birth month and long-term health. For example, babies born in September are the least likely to suffer from chronic health issues. However, if born just a month earlier, male August babies had double the risk of asthma compared to those born at the beginning of the year.
According to the Daily Mail, these common illnesses are most likely to afflict those born in the following months:
|Month
|Males
|Females
|January
|
Constipation
Stomach Ulcers
Lower Back Problems
|Migraines
Menopause Problems
Heart attacks
|
February
|
Thyroid problems
Heart conditions
Osteoarthritis
|Thyroid problems
Blood Clots
Osteoarthritis
|
March
|
Cataracts
Heart conditions
Asthma
|
Arthritis
Rheumatism
Constipation
|April
|Asthma
Osteoporosis
Thyroid problems
|
Bronchitis
Osteoporosis
Tumors
|
May
|
Depression
Asthma
Diabetes
|Chronic Allergies
Osteoporosis
Constipation
|June
|
Heart Conditions
Cataracts
Chronis Bronchitis
|Incontinence
Arthritis
Rheumatism
|
July
|
Arthritis
Asthma
Tumors
|Chronic neck pain
Asthma
Tumors
|
August
|
Asthma
Osteoporosis
Thyroid Problems
|Blood clots
Arthritis
Rheumatism
|September
|
Asthma
Osteoporosis
Thyroid Problems
|Malignant tumors
Osteoporosis
Thyroid Problems
|October
|Thyroid Problems
Osteoporosis
Migraines
|
High cholesterol
Osteoporosis
Anemia
|
November
|Chronic Skin Issues
Heart conditions
Thyroid Problems
|
Constipation
Heart attacks
Varicose Veins
|
December
|
Cataracts
Depression
Heart Conditions
|
Chronic Bronchitis
Asthma
Blood clots.
This study is not the first of its kind to examine the link between birth month and long-term health. In fact, a 2015 study revealed similar results, illustrating that birth month has a connection with long-term disease.
As there is nothing that we can do about the month in which we were born, it probably makes sense to focus how we can impact our long-term health such as stress reduction, a balanced diet, and adequate sleep.