Study: Birth Month May Impact Health Later in Life

Spanish scientists have discovered a link between birth month and what types of diseases might afflict you later in life.Spanish scientists have discovered a link between birth month and what types of diseases might afflict you later in life.

For the past 2,500 years, many of the teachings of Hippocrates have fallen to the wayside with the advancement of Western Medicine, including astrology. It appears that some of his teachings may not be so far off.

In a recent study, researchers from the University of Alicante in Spain measured the association between birth months and 27 chronic diseases. Utilizing the health records of close to 30,000 people, the scientists hoped to discover whether or not there was a link between the month a person was born and their long-term health. The findings were published in the June edition of Medicina Clinica.

“In this study, we have evidenced a significant association between the month of birth and the occurrence of various chronic diseases and long-term health problems,” lead author Jose Antonio Quesada told The Telegraph.

The researchers note that the paper is not intended to establish causality. They could only speculate as to the causes; they suggest that various environmental factors such as Vitamin D levels, seasonal exposures to viruses, allergy levels, air temperature, and exposure to ultraviolet rays may impact the infant in utero or during the first few months of life.

The study found many interesting links between birth month and long-term health.  For example, babies born in September are the least likely to suffer from chronic health issues.  However, if born just a month earlier, male August babies had double the risk of asthma compared to those born at the beginning of the year.

According to the Daily Mail, these common illnesses are most likely to afflict those born in the following months:

Month Males Females
January  

Constipation

Stomach Ulcers

Lower Back Problems

 

 Migraines

Menopause Problems

Heart attacks
 

February

 

  

Thyroid problems

Heart conditions

Osteoarthritis

 

 Thyroid problems

Blood Clots

Osteoarthritis
 

March

 

  

Cataracts

Heart conditions

Asthma

 

  

Arthritis

Rheumatism

Constipation

 
April Asthma

Osteoporosis

Thyroid problems

  

Bronchitis

Osteoporosis

Tumors

 
 

May

 

  

Depression

Asthma

Diabetes

 

 Chronic Allergies

Osteoporosis

Constipation
June  

Heart Conditions

Cataracts

Chronis Bronchitis

 

 Incontinence

Arthritis

Rheumatism
 

July

 

  

Arthritis

Asthma

Tumors

 

 Chronic neck pain

Asthma

Tumors
 

August

 

  

Asthma

Osteoporosis

Thyroid Problems

 

 Blood clots

Arthritis

Rheumatism
September  

Asthma

Osteoporosis

Thyroid Problems

 

 Malignant tumors

Osteoporosis

Thyroid Problems
October Thyroid Problems

Osteoporosis

Migraines

  

High cholesterol

Osteoporosis

Anemia

 
 

November

 

 Chronic Skin Issues

Heart conditions

Thyroid Problems

  

Constipation

Heart attacks

Varicose Veins

 
 

December

 

  

Cataracts

Depression

Heart Conditions

  

 

Chronic Bronchitis

Asthma

Blood clots.

 

This study is not the first of its kind to examine the link between birth month and long-term health.  In fact, a 2015 study revealed similar results, illustrating that birth month has a connection with long-term disease.

As there is nothing that we can do about the month in which we were born, it probably makes sense to focus how we can impact our long-term health such as stress reduction, a balanced diet, and adequate sleep.


Sheramy Tsai is a registered nurse, writer, and mother of five. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Middlebury College and a Bachelor of Nursing degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing. When she’s not busy juggling her blended family, you can find her at the local farmer’s markets, grassroots farms, and alternative healing practices throughout Vermont, quietly connecting the dots in the hopes of building a healthy, thriving community.

