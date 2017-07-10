Study: Breastfeeding Difficulties in U.K. Stem from Underfunding

According to a new study out of the U.K., funding cuts to healthcare may be a primary cause of mothers choosing formula over breastmilk.
Despite the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommendation that babies be exclusively breastfed for six months and continually breastfed with the introduction of foods for up to two years, a new study out of the U.K. found that the U.K. has one of the lowest breastfeeding rates of anywhere in the world.
As one of the leading countries in Europe, the study’s conclusions could be perceived as troubling. While news of Kate Middleton breastfeeding her children received international attention, many mothers may be left wondering why this natural choice would be news—until they understand that breastfeeding rates in the U.K. seemed to have dropped significantly.
Researchers found that of study participants, only 1 in 200 women continued breastfeeding past a child’s first birthday.
The study involved data from 696 participants, who responded to a variety of questions regarding feeding habits as well as questions regarding access to support. The study was led by Dr. Aimee Grant, a scientist at Cardiff University and published in Maternal and Child Nutrition.
As many mothers know, breastfeeding can be a difficult task. While some babies leave the womb instinctively knowing how to nurse, many babies must learn the process. Indeed, it can be a frustrating process, which is why access to breastfeeding assistance exists as a crucial support.
According to the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, breastfeeding offers many health benefits to the infant including
· Nutritionally balanced milk
· Stronger immune system
· Lower risk of SIDS
· Bonding experiences
· Potentially reducing the risk of obesity and Type 2 Diabetes
So why has the U.K. seen a decrease in breastfeeding? Researchers offered several events that have influenced this recent decline, including women themselves not seeking help. One key event was access to nursing support; the study’s organizers found that such supports were missing in many towns and cities across the U.K. largely due to funding cuts.
London, the largest city in the UK with a population with just over 7 million people, offers miniscule support for new mothers. In fact, peer support, which is recommended nationally, was only offered in just over half of the U.K., and the coverage within certain areas varied greatly.
Dr. Grant and her colleagues concluded that “…there was marked variation in the provision of peer-support services for breastfeeding in the U.K.”, and called for better peer-support services for mothers acknowledging that breastfeeding supports are crucial for the initial and continuation of this natural process.