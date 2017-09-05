Study: Breastfeeding Significantly Lowers Risk of Endometriosis

Approximately 176 million women worldwide suffer from endometriosis. A new study reveals that breastfeeding reduces the risk of this painful disorder by up to 40%.
Endometriosis is a chronic disorder that occurs when tissue that normally grows in the uterus is found growing elsewhere in the body, typically within the pelvic cavity. While there is no known cause, endometriosis can cause severe pain, excessive bleeding during menstruation, and pain during intercourse.
The study, led by researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, utilizes data collected from 72,394 registered nurses beginning in 1989. The women, who had at least one pregnancy, were followed for over twenty years. During this time, 3,296 were diagnosed with endometriosis. The results were recently published in the BMJ.
Based on the questions asked in the study, researchers were able to determine how long each woman breastfed, the duration of exclusive breastfeeding, and how long it took each woman to resume her period after having a baby.
The study found that women who breastfed for at least three years across their lifetime had a 40% reduced risk of endometriosis compared to those women who never breastfed. Further, for every additional three months of lifetime total breastfeeding up to 45 months, there was an additional 3% reduction in risk of endometriosis.
Exclusive breastfeeding appeared to add another protective measure to women. Compared with women who did not breastfeed exclusively, women who did so for 18 months or more across their lifetime had a nearly 30% reduced risk for endometriosis.
When evaluating for pregnancy specific impact of breastfeeding, those women who nursed for a year or more had a 32 percent reduced risk for endometriosis compared to those nursing for less than a month. For each additional three months of nursing, the women reduced their risk by 8 percent.
The exact reason for the lowered endometriosis risk remains unclear. Amenorrhea, or the stopping of a menstrual period after giving birth, account for some of the reduction of risk. However, it’s clear that breastfeeding also reduces the risk of endometriosis by some other mechanism.
“Understanding risk factors for endometriosis that are modifiable is really important,” said the lead author, Leslie Farland. “And our finding builds on what we already know about breastfeeding – that it’s very beneficial for both the child and the mother.”