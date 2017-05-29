Study: Buckling Up Could Save Over 200 Children Each Year

Moms spend a lot of time in the driver’s seat. In fact, studies have shown that the average mom puts 1,248 miles on her car each year just driving her kids from one point to the next. The question is: Is she doing it safely?
A new study published in the Journal of Pediatrics gives us some grim news about our kids and car seat safety. For children involved in automobile accidents where someone died, an alarming 20% were either buckled incorrectly or not buckled at all, and 13% were inappropriately riding in the front seat. In those extremely sad cases where children died, 43% were not properly restrained.
Related: How to Have a No-Screens Road Trip With the Kids
Utilizing data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, researchers found that 18,116 children under the age of 15 were involved in fatal car crashes between in the years of 2010 and 2014. Of the children involved in these accidents, 2,885 died.
“We looked at a ton of variables: characteristics of kids, state policies, locations of crashes. Being unrestrained or inappropriately restrained was the biggest factor in more kids dying,” lead author Dr. Lindsey L. Wolf told CBS news.
The rate of fatalities varied considerably from state to state, the study showed. The South had the worst outcomes, with 52% of child deaths occurring in this area. The safest region with the lowest mortality is the Northeast, with Massachusetts, New York, and New Jersey leading the way. Rural areas tended to have higher fatality risks, as did those states who did not have red-light cameras.
Related: 6 Easy Tips For a Healthier Road Trip
Guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) call for exclusive use of rear-facing car seats until a child is two years old. Children should then sit in a forward-facing car seat until they grow out of them based on the manufacturer recommendations.
School-aged children who have outgrown a car seat should use a booster seat with a seat-belt positioner until they are at least 4 feet and 9 inches tall and the car’s seat belt fits appropriately. While the back seat is always the safest location in the car, the AAP considers 13-years-old the earliest age that children could transition to the front seat.
Unfortunately, most parents incorrectly believe that their children are safe. A nationwide field study revealed that 46% of car seats were in installed or used incorrectly. As car crashes are the leading cause of death for children over the age of three in the US, this issue cannot be ignored. Take advantage of the many free car seat inspections in your state!