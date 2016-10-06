Nearly half of the U.S. states have now legalized marijuana for medicinal use and it’s now legal recreationally in Alaska, Colorado, Oregon, Washington, and the District of Columbia.

With this in mind, it stands to reason that more than a handful of pregnant women are using pot these days, and that it’s worth taking a closer look into the safety of marijuana on an unborn baby.

Is it safe to use pot during pregnancy?

Avoiding the use of marijuana is the standard recommendation given to pregnant women, but these recommendations are yet to be substantiated by legitimate research. Fear mongering is the way of the past; informed choice is the way of the future. It’s far better to put aside personal bias in order to help other women make better informed decisions regarding the health of their pregnancies.

The assumption by the medical community is that marijuana has great potential to cause harm to the unborn baby, given that the drug does cross the placenta. But the evidence is not so straightforward. In fact, a recent studies of more than 31 previously published studies has found no link between a mother’s pot use and poor birth outcomes.

For the studies that did show a possible connection with low birth weight and preterm birth, a mother’s tobacco use was not taken into account. These negative outcomes disappeared when tobacco use was considered, meaning that the low birth weight and preterm birth risks were not due to marijuana.

So, according to the evidence, pot use during pregnancy looks to be harmless. But not so fast — the recommendation remains the same: avoid marijuana while pregnant. The reason is, there are no** documented benefits of using pot while pregnant on the health of the unborn baby.

It’s kind of like caffeine — there are no documented benefits for a pregnant woman, although there are certainly some risks, and so the recommendation for pregnant women is to try to drink decaf.

So, even if you live in a state where marijuana is legal — you should probably play it safe and skip the pot.

**Editor’s note: Some women have found that medical marijuana can help with a severe and dangerous form of morning sickness called Hyperemesis Gravidarum. For more information you may want to read Medical Marijuana: A Surprising Solution to Severe Morning Sickness and Marijuana in Pregnancy.