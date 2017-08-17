Study: Early Learning Environment Predicts Success in 5th Grade

New research reaffirms the effect that a child’s early environment has on learning success, supporting the idea that providing children with engaging books and toys leads to future school success.
It seems almost common sense — surround your little one with an environment rich in learning opportunities and engage them in meaningful conversations, and they’ll develop a desire to learn.
Researchers from New York University’s Steinhardt School of Culture, Education and Human Development, have found that this “common sense” really does help develop their cognitive skills early on, and allows for greater success in 5th grade (and beyond).
The researchers followed a cohort group from their births through 5th grade, looking at their early home environments and comparing them to cognitive skills developed later on. Lead author and professor at NYU Steinhardt Catherine Tamis Le-Monda says that they found home environments rich in educational and learning opportunities gave children jump starts to long-term academic success.
We know that home environment significantly shapes the cognitive and language development in children, and the researchers also found that the interaction between parents and children, as well as accessibility to learning materials (books, toys, etc), supports pre-academic skill development in early childhood. They looked at whether or not the home environment and parental engagements with children could be predictive of academic skills later in life, specifically when the children were in 5th grade.
They looked at a population of 2,024 low-income and ethnically diverse backgrounds from Early Head Start programs and visited the homes of children when they were 14 months, two and three years old, and then when they were in pre-kindergarten. They noted what early literacy activities took place in the home — basic things like reading, telling stories and reinforcing number/letter recognition, as well as documented what learning tools were in the home environments.
They also quantified the value of interaction between mothers and their children with respect to the vocabulary used and the response of mothers to children’s cues for information and clarification.
They also assessed the children’s environments in 5th grade, again noting books in home and value of conversation between mothers and their children. They found that in the homes where early learning environments existed and were encouraged, the preschool skills the children acquired were indicative of greater success in 5th-grade academics. This finding was pervasive among various ethnicities and nationalities, as well as similar in English and/or Hispanic speaking backgrounds.
As the study was conducted over ten years, the researchers believe that the experiences parents give their children early on help children best in later school years when they become patterns of living (bedtime stories at night, conversations with rich vocabulary from birth on, etc.) and they believe that the study shows experiences parents give the first few years of life set them up (or may impede) for strong learning skills.
Tamis-LeMonda believes that this shows how important early learning environments can be for children, and how those environments (like Head Start or other early childhood programs) can positively help the development of children in lower socioeconomic status groups whose parents may not have resources to provide strong environments at home.
The take-home? Read to your children. Talk with your children. Have playdates with them at the library, and let them explore the world through words and experiences.