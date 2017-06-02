Study: Ethnicity and Breastfeeding Affect Infant Gut Bacteria

A recent study published in Genome Medicine explores the relationship between ethnicity, breastfeeding, and bacteria colonizing an infant’s intestinal tract.
Why study such a relationship? To see if different ethnicities played a role in shaping an infant’s natural immune system. The study’s authors wrote that, “The developing gastrointestinal microbiota in the first years of life is important for immune function, nutrient metabolism and protection from pathogens.”
A team of scientists working at McMaster University found that ethnicity does play a key role in determining what microbiota flourishes in an infant’s intestinal tract.
One’s ethnicity often determines unique genetics as well as dietary choices that can affect bacteria in the body. Gut health has emerged as a key factor in maintaining overall health — healthy gut, healthy body! While taking natural probiotics or supplemental forms can bolster or repair the body’s overall health, this study shows that breastfeeding mothers can positively affect the amount of good bacteria in their infants.
Even more interesting, this study concluded that a mother’s ethnicity can alter the prominent forms of good bacteria passed along to her child. This study states that, “Identifying factors that shape the gut microbiome is currently an active area of research and early evidence suggests that host genetics and early life exposures, including delivery method, antibiotics, and diet, influence the infant gut microbiome.”
Researchers compared stool samples from infants to determine the types of bacteria present in the gut. They examined samples from 173 Caucasian children to 182 South Asian children, all who reside in Canada. Data was collected based on ethnicity, which was defined as a group of people who share racial, cultural, or other traits, as well as breastfeeding status. While compiling data, researchers noted many factors including maternal antibiotic use, pregnancy issues such as gestational diabetes, and the mother’s diet among other points of interest.
Data revealed that ethnicity and breastfeeding choices can impact an infant’s gut microbiome. Because ethnicity can determine food preferences and choices, it can determine the forms of good bacteria passed to an infant through breastmilk as well as first solid food experiences.
Some highlights from the study include a higher count of lactic acid bacteria in South Asian infants, and a higher count of bacteria from the Clostridiales family in Caucasian infants.
The scientific and health communities agree that maintaining a healthy gut may combat a variety of issues ranging from obesity to allergies to IBS. While a breastfeeding mother can’t change her genetics, she can alter her dietary choices; eating foods naturally rich in a variety of good bacteria likely means better gut health for both mom and baby.