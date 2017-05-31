Study: Harsh Parenting can Backfire in the Classroom

For most parents, finding the right balance between setting appropriate limits while still allowing children to explore and learn is a work of art. New research suggests that harsh parenting can cause children to become overly reliant on their peers and ultimately drop of out of school.
Researchers from the University of Pittsburg followed close to 1,500 students for a span of nine years as described in the Maryland Adolescent Development in Context Study (MADICS). The longitudinal study, published in Child Development, revealed that children whose parents regularly yelled at them, hit them, or threatened them with aggressive punishments were more likely to drop out of high school or college.
Related: Maryland Teenager Banned from Graduation Due to Pregnancy
The researchers found that teens who were harshly parented in seventh grade were more likely to say that their peer group was more important than their responsibilities, including homework or abiding by their parent’s rules. Subsequently, these students engaged in riskier behavior in eleventh grade, which included more sexual behavior for females and greater delinquency by the males.
While the researchers were able to account for other influences, such as socioeconomic level, race, and GPA, the study was limited to a single geographical location.
“Youths whose needs aren’t met by their primary attachment figures may seek validation from peers,” explained Rochelle Hentges, lead author. “This may include turning to peers in unhealthy ways, which may lead to increased aggression and delinquency, as well as early sexual behavior at the expense of long-term goals such as education.”
Related: 7 STEM Apps That Will Make Your Kids Smarter
The authors make reference to our ancestral environment, explaining that if a child grows up in an unstable environment, their focus is on immediate survival. As a result, children growing up in this dangerous setting tend to focus on immediate gratification, rather than long-term rewards. After all, their long-term survival is not guaranteed.
The researchers hope that the new information will lead to increased focus on the effect that harsh parenting can have on educational outcomes.
“For people who say that we’re not strict enough, I think that it’s very important to recognize there’s a difference between being harsh and being firm,” Hentges told CNN. “Rules are great, but they need to followed up with in a warm and supportive environment.”