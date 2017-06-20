Study Claiming ‘Kids Who Consume Non-Cow Milk Slightly Shorter’ Needs Further Research

by on

Children who consume non-cow milk as opposed to cow milk are slightly shorter during childhood.You may have already read about this: A new study has concluded that children who consume non-cow milk as opposed to cow milk are slightly shorter during childhood.

The study compared children who consumed milk alternatives such as soy, almond, or rice milk against children who consumed cow milk.  The study was published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Results showed that children who consumed a non-cow milk daily averaged .15 inches shorter than their contemporaries who drank one glass of cow’s milk daily.  The study gathered and compared data on 5,034 Canadian children between the ages of two and six years of age; the average age of the participants was around 3.  This study revealed that a three-year-old who drank three cups of non-cow milk daily versus a three year old who drank three cups of cow milk daily was .6 inches shorter.

Related: Viral Photo Shows Us Why Breastmilk is So Badass

Research compiled and compared milk-drinking habits. Around 5% of the participating children exclusively drank milk alternatives, 8% drank both, while 84% consumed only cow’s milk.  Approximately 3% drank no milk at all.

While the study’s data showed that children who drank non-cow’s milk were shorter, several members in the scientific community have raised questions about the study. They have questioned the sampling of children, the failure to evaluate the children’s total diet, as well as the longevity of the study.

Amy Joy Lanou, a professor of health and wellness, was quoted by CNN voicing some of her issues with the study: “’It’s just odd to me why we wouldn’t be looking at the overall diets of the children,’” Lanou said. “’If they’re making the claim that it’s because it’s the difference in the types of milk the kids are drinking, well, what else are they eating?’”

Related: Study: Breast Milk is Tailored to the Sex of Your Baby

Lanou’s point is a valid one; without eliminating other dietary factors, the study’s conclusion that milk alternatives leads to slower growth may be questionable.

In addition, researchers are unsure whether or not children would make up the height difference as they continue to grow into their teenage years. The study’s abstract concluded by stating, “Further research is needed to understand the causal relations between non-cow milk consumption and height.”


Kathryn Reilly
Kathryn Reilly
Kathryn taught high school English a decade before staying home with her daughter. This mama embraced natural forms of parenting and continues to maintain an eco-friendly lifestyle with her school-aged kiddo. When she's not scouting for pirate ships from the treehouse or hunting ladybugs in the backyard, she's teaching college English classes. At the end of the day she loves unwinding with creations from her cocktail garden.

More by

Most Popular

Related Stories

Recommended Reading

breastfeeding

The World Finally Gets a Breastfeeding Emoji!

birth as a thin place

There’s Something Very Special About Birth That We Seldom Talk About

Image credit: Michelle Warren Photography

Here’s What Women Around the World REALLY Think of U.S. Maternity Leave

baby-165067_1280

Why I’m Letting Go of My Todo List

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 