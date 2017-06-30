Study: Large Gap Still Exists Between Girls And Boys in STEM Careers

Recent data shows girls have a third of the same interest as boys in Science, Technology, Engineering, Math (STEM) related careers.
Junior Achievement USA works to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in school and in life, and according to a new survey they recently conducted, nearly 40% of boys plan to look into STEM related careers, while barely over a tenth of all girls plan to do the same when looking at job opportunities.
Kim McGrigg with the Junior Achievement says that today’s young women still don’t necessarily understand all their career options, and don’t need to set false limits for themselves. She says that there are not enough female role models in STEM-related careers, and that doesn’t allow young girls to see what STEM looks like in real life, or how it is attainable for them.
McGrigg also says that there is not enough true information about what STEM jobs are, and that the misconception about being stuck in a lab all day persists. Interestingly, the study showed that girls were more committed to pursuing careers that were meaningful — careers that looked to help others.
Girls’ surveyed top reason for a job being a ‘dream job’ was that they could help people, while the boys surveyed in the study overwhelmingly believed their dream job would need to be fun. Twenty-six percent of the girls surveyed wanted to be in medical or dental fields where they helped others solve problems, while only six percent of surveyed boys wanted to go into those fields.
What McGrigg hopes more girls will realize is that there is tremendous opportunity to help others in STEM careers. More and more, innovations in technology that helps others come from STEM-related jobs, as do innovations in the field of medicine and environmental protection. She hopes that girls will realize that ‘lab’ work can make as much, if not more of a difference than working in an actual hospital room.
Junior Achievement USA works to get young students excited about STEM careers, and based on their survey results, will continue to focus on appealing to girls in STEM fields. They also work to ensure that volunteers are available to go into K-12 classrooms as role models showing students that STEM-related professions are not only interesting, but exciting as well.
The organization arranges job-shadowing programs that allow students to visit STEM sites like the National Renewable Energy Laboratory and Otterbox, who designs cutting-edge protective equipment for everything from phones to coolers.
They do so based on the results of a 2016 study that showed JA program alumni are two times as likely to start their own businesses when compared to average Americans, as well as significantly more likely to have advanced collegiate degrees. They hope this current study will show the need for more gender diversity in STEM-related fields, and hope that their future programs will encourage this.
Currently, the JA asserts that only about 73% of public high schools even offer resources for students to understand the costs and requirements that go into the training of any sort after high school, including college, and only 33% of students even take advantage of resources that are offered. So, when boys tend to prefer jobs that are fun and make money, while girls prefer jobs that help people and allow them to be significant community members who contribute in meaningful ways, we have to wonder from where today’s students’ career drives come?
Why do more boys (54%) believe that gaining technology skills is more important than they do building relationships and collaborating with co-workers (50% of girls vs. 31% of boys value this)?
Other data points in the survey may show why. Today’s surveyed students rate societal/tv/media influences nearly as influential on their career choices as their parents. Which begs the question of how we can adjust what television and social media influences our children have to be more representative of career choices that are more gender diverse?
I’ll admit, I’m not sure. As a mom to a son, but also a woman, I work hard to make sure he recognizes that gender should not define interests or career choices. And still, I worry that my influence may just not be enough, based on data like this.