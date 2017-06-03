Study: Lawn-Mower Related Injuries In Children Too Common

Everyone loves the smell of freshly cut grass, but new research reveals that every year thousands of children suffer from lawn-mower-related injuries.
New research from the Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children’s Hospital shows that lawn-mower-related injuries in children occur in the thousands annually.
Related: Do You Know the #1 Risk to Your Child This Summer?
The study looked at records from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) from 1990-2014. NEISS provides consumer product-related injuries treated in nationwide hospitals information, and according to the data, an average of 13 children a year are treated in emergency rooms every day because of lawn-mower related injuries. That’s approximately 4,800 a year.
A significant portion of the injuries (39%) were cuts from mowers, while 15% were burns. The most commonly injured body parts were hands/fingers, with legs, feet and toes following. Eight percent of injuries were significant enough they required hospitalization. The researchers found that of those injured, bystanders or passengers on lawnmowers were almost four times as likely to be injured than the lawn mower operator was.
Study author and director of the Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children’s Hospital says that improvements in the lawn mower design over the last several decades have led to a decrease in the number of injuries, but the statistics are still significant as they show that slightly over 212,000 children had to have emergency treatment because of lawn mowers from 1990-2014.
Smith says he encourages the continued design improvement of lawn mowers, highlighting the importance of extra safety features.
The Center also offered suggestions that people could follow to help reduce the injury rate. They advise that children under 12 years old should not operate a push mower, and no one under 16 should use a ride-on mower. They also recommend an adult supervising anyone before being allowed to use the lawn mower on their own.
Additionally, the Center recommends children never being passengers on ride-on mowers, and children under the age of six should just stay indoors while any lawn mower is being used. It’s also not safe for children to play around a lawn mower even when it is not being used.
Related: How Trumpcare May Hurt Children’s Hospitals
It’s important to do a walk-through of any area you plan to mow, and to pick up any objects that could be picked up and then thrown by a mower. This is a significant cause of mower-related eye injury and anyone mowing should wear protective eyewear and sturdy shoes that will protect the feet and ankles.
When looking for lawn mowers, look for ones that have a control that will prevent it from going forward if the handle is not being held, and always mow going forward.
Most importantly, the Center advises to always wait for blades to stop completely when going near the mower to remove the grass catcher or take clogs out of the discharge shoot. More, they advise to turn mowers off if crossing gravel roads, as flying foreign debris can present a risk.