Study: Long-Term Stress In Pregnancy May Affect Placental Metabolism

We know that stress during pregnancy can have an effect on our baby, and new research suggests this may be due to changes in the placenta as a result of long-term physical stress.
There is much research out about the effect of stress a mother deals with during pregnancy, with clinicians cautioning women to look for ways to reduce stress while they are pregnant. While studies show that pregnancy stress may lead to greater risks of children developing conditions like ADHD or cardiovascular diseases, now researchers from the University of Zurich in Switzerland have some insight as to why stress poses risk.
The researchers found that the metabolism in the placenta of a pregnant woman changes due to long-term physical stress, and this influences the baby’s growth. They drew a line between long-term and short-term stress, finding that short-term stressors don’t seem to negatively affect the baby’s development.
When a body is stressed, corticotropin-releasing hormones (CRH) are increased, and this leads to the stress hormone cortisol also being increased in production. This also occurs during pregnancy, and research has shown that the babies can emit CRH from within the womb.
As this happens and enters the amniotic sac of the baby, the fetal metabolism changes. In previous studies, researchers have found that in short-term stressful situations, this hormone production can actually boost the baby’s development while unborn, and can possibly even improve survival rates for the baby should there be a premature birth. When that hormone is constantly released, though, it can have adverse effects, according to Dr. Ulrike Ehlert.
The research focused on 34 healthy pregnant women who received amniocentesis as part of prenatal diagnostics. This was what would be comparable to a short-term stressful situation that would cause the mother to secrete cortisol.
They compared cortisol levels in the mother’s saliva with the CRH levels they found in the amniotic fluid and concluded that there was no connection or correlation — there was no clear effect from the short-term stressor. To determine what they considered long-term stress, they used questionnaires that are used when diagnosing chronic overwhelming, and they found that in those mothers who showed high levels of prolonged stress, CRH level in the amniotic fluid increased.
Psychologist and program researcher Dr. Pearl La Marca-Ghaemmaghami said that this accelerated fetal growth, and this reaction should be more deeply investigated.
La Marca-Ghaemmaghami said that even though this is not a positive outcome of long-term stress, they do believe that the security a baby feels in the bond with her mother can counter the negative effects of pregnancy stress. They recommend that pregnant women seek help in reducing long-term stress, as well as working toward positive, secure relationships once the baby is born.