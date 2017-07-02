Study: Many Parents Still Believe that Suntans are ‘Healthy’ for Kids

A recent survey by the National Health Service England in conjunction with the Met Office revealed that nearly a third of parents believe that darker suntans are healthy for children.
Of the parents surveyed, close to a quarter assisted their children in gaining a suntan, even paying for tanning bed sessions. Several parents seemed to erroneously believe that tans could protect children from becoming sunburned.
On their website, The Skin Cancer Foundation cites that “…tanned skin offered sun protection factors (SPFs) of just 2.4, 2.5 and 2.1 for individuals with Fitzpatrick skin types II, III, and IV, respectively. Later studies reported that a tan offered an SPF of only between 2 and 3. It’s clear that a tan induced by UV exposure plays a minimal role in protection against sunburn; an SPF of 15 or higher is required for proper protection.”
The NHS questionnaire asked 1,000 parents about their perceptions and habits regarding children aged 11 and younger when it came to tanning.
While numerous studies have warned about the dangers of sun exposure, many parents seem not to have taken the research to heart. The survey in England revealed that 21% of parents only consider using sunscreen after their child experienced a sunburn. Additionally, approximately 10% of parents responded that they’d told their child to remove their top to avoid tan lines.
Researchers concluded from the recent survey that many parents may not fully understand the dangers of tanning as well as the need for protection against the sun. Protection from the sun is particularly important for babies and children since their skin is much more sensitive. Taking measures early and often can dramatically decrease a child’s probability of skin cancer later in life.
As a largely preventable form of cancer, parents can act to protect their children whenever they are exposed to sunlight for longer than 15 minutes at a time.
Experts reminded people that a tan is the body’s mechanism to protect itself against UV damage. Nicola Smith, from Cancer Research UK, was quoted in a BBC News article regarding the NHS England study stating, “There’s no such thing as a safe tan, from the sun or sunbeds.”
When exposed to harmful UV rays, the body activates melancocyte cells whose job it is to produce melanin, a pigment which darkens the skin. Melanin’s job is to absorb UV radiation, which further causes the skin to darken.
Summer can be a particularly dangerous time for sun exposure; the longer days and closure of schools means kids are often outside for longer periods of time. UV rays penetrate cloud cover, and can cause sunburns even during cloudy, cool days. While sunlight can boost vitamin D levels, experts recommend limiting unprotected exposure to between 10 to 15 minutes daily.
To best protect yourself and your children consciously review the day’s activities and act accordingly. Here are some helpful sun protection tips:
- Avoid the harshest hours of UV radiation between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Apply sunscreen with an SPF of at least 15 when outside for more than 15 minutes
- Purchase broad-spectrum, PABA-free, water resistant sunscreen for the best, natural protection
- Remember to purchase protective lip balm
- Wear protective clothing when able including hats and lightweight long sleeves or pants
- Remain in shady, protected areas (such as pavilions) if possible when outside
- Supplement with antioxidants such as vitamins C and E as well as astaxanthin; these powerful antioxidants may naturally increase the body’s natural protection against the sun
For more information on suntans and sunburns check out Harvard Health Publications article “In Search of the Safe Suntan”. Have fun this summer and protect everyone’s skin!